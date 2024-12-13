Unlock Growth with a Customer Journey Video Maker

Create stunning customer journey videos to engage and impress, leveraging HeyGen's vast library of professional Templates & scenes.

Create a vibrant, 30-second marketing video showcasing the "aha!" moment in a customer's journey. Target small business owners and marketers, using a modern and clean visual style with animated graphics and bright colors, accompanied by an upbeat, friendly voiceover. Highlight how easy it is to generate professional marketing videos using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to bring their "customer journey video maker" vision to life.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Customer Journey Video Maker Works

Craft professional, engaging customer journey videos that inform and impress your audience. Guide them through every touchpoint with ease, boosting understanding and engagement.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a wide array of professionally designed video templates and scenes tailored for customer journeys. This jumpstarts your creative process for compelling marketing videos.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Customize your chosen template by adding your specific text and media. Utilize our Text-to-video from script feature to quickly generate dialogue and visuals, transforming your video with ease.
3
Step 3
Apply Professional Polish
Apply professional polish to your customer experience video. Enhance storytelling with natural-sounding voiceovers generated using our Voiceover generation feature, making your content more impactful.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Export your completed customer journey video. Our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature ensures your professional creation is ready for any platform, making it simple to share and create videos that resonate.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies creating powerful customer journey videos. Easily make professional marketing videos to engage and impress customers at every stage.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

.

Effectively showcase authentic client testimonials and success stories with engaging AI videos, building trust and encouraging new customer acquisitions.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging marketing videos?

HeyGen empowers you to easily create professional marketing videos using AI avatars and rich video templates. You can transform text into captivating video content, enhancing your customer journey with dynamic visuals.

What kind of customer journey videos can I make with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can create a wide range of customer journey videos, including onboarding, personalized greetings, and customer experience content. Our extensive library of video templates makes it simple to engage and impress your audience at every touchpoint.

Is it easy to create and edit videos using HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed for ease of use, allowing you to create videos effortlessly with its intuitive interface. You can leverage drag-and-drop functionality and AI-powered tools to quickly customize scenes and add dynamic text animations.

Can I ensure brand consistency in my videos made with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors into every video. This ensures all your marketing videos maintain a professional and cohesive appearance, strengthening your brand identity.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo