Customer Journey Explainer Video Maker for Seamless Stories

Create engaging customer journey videos effortlessly with our drag-and-drop editor and HeyGen's advanced voiceover generation.

Create a compelling 60-second customer journey explainer video targeting B2B prospects, showcasing how your solution seamlessly addresses their pain points from discovery to conversion. Utilize a professional, clean animated visual style with a confident AI voiceover, demonstrating the power of HeyGen's Voiceover generation to clearly articulate complex processes for sales & marketing initiatives.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 45-second product explainer video aimed at existing customers and potential new users, highlighting the personalized product demos of your latest feature. Employ dynamic motion graphics and an upbeat music track, enhanced by HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability for precise, engaging narration that explains custom benefits.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a vibrant 30-second animated video for social media accounts, targeting marketing managers and small business owners, encouraging viewers to take a specific call to action. Adopt a bright, colorful, fast-paced visual style with energetic background music, leveraging HeyGen's Subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and maximum engagement even without sound.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a concise 50-second explainer video for internal teams and new employees, illustrating a complex process using professionally-designed templates. Opt for a modern, minimalist visual style accompanied by a friendly, informative voiceover, utilizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly build a clear and impactful training asset.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Customer Journey Explainer Video Maker Works

Effortlessly craft engaging customer journey explainer videos with powerful AI tools, transforming complex processes into clear, compelling visual stories for your audience.

1
Step 1
Select Your Foundation
Begin by choosing from professionally-designed templates or inputting your script to set the stage for your customer journey.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Narrative
Personalize elements within your video using intuitive controls, applying your branding controls to create a unique and relevant story.
3
Step 3
Enhance with AI Voice and Media
Generate natural-sounding AI voiceovers to narrate your customer journey, ensuring a clear and engaging audio experience.
4
Step 4
Export and Engage Your Audience
Download your polished explainer video with flexible aspect-ratio resizing and effortlessly share it across all your marketing and sales channels to inform and engage.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Build trust and demonstrate value by creating impactful customer success story videos that resonate throughout the customer journey.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance the creation of product explainer videos?

HeyGen serves as an advanced explainer video maker, utilizing AI-powered tools to simplify the production of compelling product explainer videos. Users can leverage professionally-designed templates, AI avatars, and text-to-video from script capabilities to efficiently produce high-quality content for sales & marketing initiatives.

Can HeyGen be used to create personalized product demos for customers?

Absolutely, HeyGen empowers users to create highly personalized product demos, making it an effective customer journey explainer video maker. With robust AI voiceovers and comprehensive branding controls, you can tailor each video to engage your audience and support your sales & marketing objectives.

What features make HeyGen an intuitive platform for animated videos?

HeyGen offers a user-friendly experience with its intuitive drag-and-drop editor and an extensive library of professionally-designed templates. You can easily customize elements, add music, voiceovers, or animations, and even incorporate free stock videos and music to enrich your animated videos.

How do I share animated videos created with HeyGen across social media accounts?

Once your animated video is complete, HeyGen allows for straightforward download and sharing across various platforms. You can optimize your video for different social media accounts using aspect-ratio resizing and strategically include a clear call to action to maximize engagement.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo