Customer Journey Explainer Video Maker for Seamless Stories
Create engaging customer journey videos effortlessly with our drag-and-drop editor and HeyGen's advanced voiceover generation.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 45-second product explainer video aimed at existing customers and potential new users, highlighting the personalized product demos of your latest feature. Employ dynamic motion graphics and an upbeat music track, enhanced by HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability for precise, engaging narration that explains custom benefits.
Produce a vibrant 30-second animated video for social media accounts, targeting marketing managers and small business owners, encouraging viewers to take a specific call to action. Adopt a bright, colorful, fast-paced visual style with energetic background music, leveraging HeyGen's Subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and maximum engagement even without sound.
Craft a concise 50-second explainer video for internal teams and new employees, illustrating a complex process using professionally-designed templates. Opt for a modern, minimalist visual style accompanied by a friendly, informative voiceover, utilizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly build a clear and impactful training asset.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly produce compelling video ads to effectively guide customers through their journey and drive conversions.
Engage Audiences with Social Media Videos.
Produce engaging social media content that simplifies complex product journeys and captures customer attention instantly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance the creation of product explainer videos?
HeyGen serves as an advanced explainer video maker, utilizing AI-powered tools to simplify the production of compelling product explainer videos. Users can leverage professionally-designed templates, AI avatars, and text-to-video from script capabilities to efficiently produce high-quality content for sales & marketing initiatives.
Can HeyGen be used to create personalized product demos for customers?
Absolutely, HeyGen empowers users to create highly personalized product demos, making it an effective customer journey explainer video maker. With robust AI voiceovers and comprehensive branding controls, you can tailor each video to engage your audience and support your sales & marketing objectives.
What features make HeyGen an intuitive platform for animated videos?
HeyGen offers a user-friendly experience with its intuitive drag-and-drop editor and an extensive library of professionally-designed templates. You can easily customize elements, add music, voiceovers, or animations, and even incorporate free stock videos and music to enrich your animated videos.
How do I share animated videos created with HeyGen across social media accounts?
Once your animated video is complete, HeyGen allows for straightforward download and sharing across various platforms. You can optimize your video for different social media accounts using aspect-ratio resizing and strategically include a clear call to action to maximize engagement.