Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 30-second FAQ video targeting existing customers, providing quick and clear answers to frequently asked questions. This video should maintain a clean, modern visual style with animated text highlights and a calm, reassuring voiceover, leveraging HeyGen's video templates and efficient Voiceover generation for rapid deployment.
Produce a 60-second how-to video specifically for customers needing technical guidance on using a particular product function. The visual and audio style should be step-by-step, featuring clear screen recordings from the media library and precise narration, with automatic Subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen for accessibility and understanding.
Craft a 50-second explainer video intended for all customers, succinctly outlining a new customer care policy update. This video should employ an engaging, infographic-style visual presentation combined with a professional yet approachable AI Voiceover generation, ensuring optimal viewing experience across various platforms through HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Develop Comprehensive Customer Training.
Effortlessly create extensive customer training videos and onboarding materials, empowering users with easy-to-understand guidance.
Enhance Customer Engagement & Retention.
Boost customer engagement and product retention with dynamic, AI-powered how-to videos and FAQ content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance customer service with AI videos?
HeyGen serves as a powerful Customer Service Video Generator, enabling businesses to create engaging AI videos that address common inquiries, provide support, and improve customer onboarding. This streamlines communication and enhances user understanding.
What creative possibilities do AI avatars unlock for video creation in HeyGen?
HeyGen empowers users to leverage realistic AI avatars for diverse video creation needs, from compelling explainer videos to informative tutorial videos. You can customize video content with various AI voiceover generation options and integrate your branding.
Can HeyGen help produce effective FAQ and how-to videos efficiently?
Absolutely. HeyGen's generative AI platform is ideal for quickly producing professional FAQ videos and comprehensive how-to videos, complete with automatic closed captions and various video templates. This accelerates content production for customer training videos.
How does HeyGen simplify the video creation process with AI?
HeyGen simplifies video creation by converting text-to-video from a script using AI, allowing for quick generation of high-quality content. The platform offers an AI script generator and a video editor to refine your projects effortlessly.