Curriculum Video Generator: Create Engaging Courses Fast

Create compelling educational content fast. Leverage AI avatars to bring your curriculum to life.

Create a compelling 45-second video aimed at online course instructors, showcasing how to easily transform their existing curriculum into engaging video lessons. The visual style should be professional and clean, featuring talking heads delivering key information, while the audio is friendly and engaging. Highlight how HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" simplify the design process, allowing creators to quickly produce high-quality "AI Course Creator" content with realistic "AI avatars".

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a dynamic 60-second "educational video maker" demonstration for educators and corporate trainers, illustrating the power of converting complex lesson plans into captivating visual stories. The visual style should incorporate cinematic visuals to keep viewers engrossed, complemented by a clear and authoritative narration. Emphasize how HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature streamlines content creation, making it effortless to produce professional learning materials.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a bright and energetic 30-second video targeting K-12 teachers, demonstrating how an "AI Lesson Plan Generator" can be brought to life visually. The video should feature animated visuals that are easy to understand and an enthusiastic, encouraging voice, creating a positive learning environment. Showcase HeyGen's intuitive "Voiceover generation" combined with "Templates & scenes" to rapidly create engaging instructional content from any lesson plan.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a sleek 40-second promotional video for content developers on e-learning platforms, highlighting HeyGen as the ultimate "curriculum video generator". The visual design should be modern and clean, utilizing concise text overlays to reinforce key messages, with a neutral, informative voice. Spotlight HeyGen's automatic "Subtitles/captions" feature, ensuring accessibility and wider reach for any content created using this powerful "AI video generator".
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Curriculum Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your educational content into engaging video lessons and courses using HeyGen's powerful AI, designed for creators and educators.

1
Step 1
Create Your Curriculum Script
Begin by pasting your educational text or lesson plan. Leverage our Text-to-video from script capability to instantly convert your content into a foundational video script, ready for further customization.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visual Presentation
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your educators or narrators. Customize their appearance and backgrounds to give your curriculum video a professional and engaging look.
3
Step 3
Add Voice and Brand Elements
Enhance your video with natural-sounding Voiceover generation, ensuring clear and engaging instruction. Fine-tune your audio for perfect synchronized delivery.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute Lessons
Once your curriculum video is polished, utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare it for various platforms. Easily share your high-quality educational content on social media or internal learning systems.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enrich Curriculum Content

.

Transform complex or abstract subjects, like historical events, into vivid and memorable AI-powered video stories that captivate learners.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen function as an AI Course Creator and educational video maker?

HeyGen is an exceptional AI Course Creator, allowing you to transform your lesson plans into engaging curriculum videos with ease. Leverage our AI avatars and text prompts to generate dynamic educational video content, complete with synchronized audio.

Does HeyGen offer features for creating creative social media videos like shorts and TikToks?

Absolutely! HeyGen serves as a powerful AI Shorts Maker and AI TikTok Video Generator, perfect for social media. Utilize pre-made templates, cinematic visuals, and AI avatars to craft captivating content quickly and efficiently.

What core capabilities make HeyGen a powerful AI video generator for commercial purposes?

HeyGen stands out as an AI video generator through its robust features, including realistic AI avatars, text-to-video from script functionality, and professional voiceover generation. These tools enable efficient creation of high-quality videos for various commercial purposes.

Can HeyGen assist in producing high-quality talking heads videos with custom branding?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal platform for generating polished talking heads videos. Our system allows you to select from various AI avatars, apply your branding controls, and include synchronized audio and AI Caption Generator features for a professional finish.

