Curriculum Preview Video Generator for Engaging Course Previews

Easily convert your curriculum scripts into compelling video previews using advanced text-to-video technology, creating engaging educational content instantly.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design an engaging 45-second explainer video for current students, delving into a complex module with a dynamic, colorful, and illustrative animated visual style. This "educational video maker" experience should feature a clear, authoritative voiceover generation to explain intricate concepts, ensuring understanding through vibrant graphics and concise explanations, truly an "animated educational video".
Example Prompt 2
Develop a concise 60-second video targeting educators and course creators, demonstrating the efficiency of an "AI Course Creator" in transforming lesson plans into engaging content. The video should adopt a modern, clean, and demonstration-oriented visual style, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to quickly convert written outlines into polished segments, enhanced by calm, confident narration and essential on-screen highlights.
Example Prompt 3
Produce an impactful 15-second teaser for social media, aimed at the general public to spark interest in a new course. This "explainer video maker" concept demands a fast-paced, visually striking, and motivational style, featuring energetic background music and prominent on-screen text. Ensure maximum accessibility and engagement, especially for silent viewing, by incorporating HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Curriculum Preview Video Generator Works

Easily transform your curriculum into engaging video previews that capture attention and inform students, faculty, or stakeholders with HeyGen's AI.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by outlining your curriculum details, objectives, and key takeaways. Utilize the "Text-to-video from script" feature to instantly convert your written content into an initial video draft.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals and Avatars
Enhance your preview video by selecting from a variety of professional "Templates & scenes" or incorporating AI avatars to present your curriculum information dynamically.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Audio and Text
Generate natural-sounding narrations using "Voiceover generation" for your curriculum overview. Ensure accessibility and clarity by easily adding "Subtitles/captions".
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Preview
Once your curriculum preview video is complete, customize the aspect ratio and download it using the "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" feature, ready for sharing across platforms.

Promote Curriculum Previews on Social Media

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen serve as an AI educational video maker?

HeyGen empowers educators to effortlessly create engaging educational videos using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. It transforms your curriculum into dynamic visual content quickly, making it an ideal AI Course Creator for any subject.

What creative features does HeyGen offer for animated educational videos?

HeyGen provides a robust AI video creation platform with customizable templates and diverse AI avatars to produce animated educational videos. You can also leverage integrated voiceovers and subtitles to enhance your content's accessibility and engagement.

Can HeyGen transform text into engaging video lessons?

Absolutely, HeyGen excels in text-to-video creation, allowing you to convert scripts into professional talking head videos or dynamic explainer videos. This streamlines the process of generating captivating curriculum preview videos with ease.

How does HeyGen support branding and customization for educational content?

HeyGen offers extensive customization options, including branding controls to incorporate your logo and colors into any educational video. Our customizable templates ensure your branded video series maintains a consistent, professional appearance across all your learning materials.

