Curriculum Learning Video Maker for Dynamic Education
Empower teachers and students with an AI educational video maker. Effortlessly create animated videos for online courses using Text-to-video from script.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a 2-minute explainer video designed for students taking online courses, detailing a complex scientific concept. This video should utilize dynamic animated educational videos with engaging AI avatars to present the information, ensuring clarity with automatically generated subtitles/captions to enhance comprehension for diverse learners.
Create a 60-second promotional video targeting district leaders, showcasing the benefits of a new pedagogical approach for school marketing. The visual and audio style should be sophisticated and persuasive, leveraging compelling visuals from HeyGen's media library/stock support, complemented by a professional voiceover generation to highlight key impact points.
Design a 45-second micro-lesson for SME content creators to quickly explain a business principle. This video should feature a bright, engaging visual style using HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes, with essential information conveyed through concise text and supported by clear, auto-generated subtitles/captions for quick consumption.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create Engaging Online Courses.
Quickly develop comprehensive online courses with AI-powered educational videos to expand your reach globally.
Enhance Learning Engagement.
Improve student focus and knowledge retention by integrating dynamic AI-generated video content into your curriculum.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging educational videos using AI?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI as an educational video maker, allowing users to transform scripts into live video effortlessly. Our platform supports text-to-video creation with human-sounding AI voices, streamlining the production of high-quality curriculum learning videos for teachers and students.
Can HeyGen help educators produce visually rich and interactive learning content?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides an array of tools to create animated educational videos and explainer videos with ease. You can utilize custom video templates, integrate animation graphics, and access an extensive media library of stock photos and videos to enhance your online courses.
What technical features does HeyGen offer for efficient and professional educational video production?
HeyGen is an Online Video Editor designed for robust educational content creation. It enables you to edit videos with text, add subtitles, and ensure 4K quality exports for your academic projects. The platform also supports various aspect ratios and screen & web recording, providing comprehensive technical control.
How can I maintain my institution's brand identity while creating educational content with HeyGen?
HeyGen offers robust branding controls to ensure your educational videos align perfectly with your institution's identity. You can easily apply your logo and specific brand colors to custom presentations and school promotional videos. This helps connect with your audience and reinforces your professional image.