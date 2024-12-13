The Best Curriculum Explainer Video Generator for Educators

Transform your curriculum scripts into engaging animated videos effortlessly, leveraging advanced text-to-video capabilities for dynamic lessons.

Create a dynamic 60-second curriculum explainer video demonstrating a new course module, targeting educators and academic administrators. The video should feature clean, professional animated graphics and a friendly, informative AI voiceover generated by HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, clearly outlining the module's benefits and structure.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a concise 90-second internal training video for corporate trainers, converting a detailed technical document into an engaging presentation about a new software update. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to animate key points with a modern, crisp visual style, ensuring a confident AI avatar presents the information clearly and concisely.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a vibrant 45-second marketing video for small business owners, simplifying a complex product feature into an easily understandable message. Employ HeyGen's wide range of video templates to achieve a bright, energetic visual aesthetic, complemented by upbeat background music and precise subtitles/captions for maximum audience engagement.
Example Prompt 3
Design a comprehensive 2-minute educational content piece for international e-learning platforms, explaining a scientific concept to a global student audience. The video should adopt globally accessible and inclusive visuals using diverse AI avatars from HeyGen, ensuring clarity with automatically generated multi-language subtitles.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Curriculum Explainer Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your educational content into dynamic curriculum explainer videos, making learning engaging and accessible for all.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Curriculum
Easily transform your existing documents into video content with our intelligent platform, streamlining the creation process.
2
Step 2
Add Animated Elements
Enhance your message with dynamic visual effects and characters, crafting compelling animated explainer videos that truly engage viewers.
3
Step 3
Generate AI Voiceovers
Select from a range of high-quality voices to add professional narration, ensuring clarity and impact for your educational content with AI voiceovers.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your curriculum explainer video and export it in MP4 format, ready for seamless sharing across any platform.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Learning Engagement and Retention

.

Utilize AI-powered explainer videos to make curriculum content more interactive, significantly improving learner engagement and knowledge retention.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen create explainer videos from text or documents?

HeyGen is an AI Explainer Video Maker that leverages advanced AI to convert your script or documents into dynamic explainer videos. Simply input your text, and our online tool generates the video with AI voiceovers and visuals, simplifying complex ideas efficiently.

Can I customize the animated explainer videos made with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides a powerful drag-and-drop editor and extensive video templates, allowing you to customize your animated explainer videos with ease. You can add AI voiceovers, auto subtitles, and apply branding controls to align with your specific needs.

What export options are available for videos created in HeyGen?

HeyGen allows you to seamlessly export your final video project in high-quality MP4 format, making it ready for various platforms. You can also customize video settings, including aspect-ratio resizing, to ensure your content is optimized for its intended destination.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating educational and training videos?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal curriculum explainer video generator, perfect for producing engaging educational content and training videos. Its Scene-Based Editor and ability to turn documents into video make it easy to create visual stories that simplify complex topics.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo