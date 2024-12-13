Culture Video Generator: Create Engaging Company Stories

Easily produce captivating corporate culture videos to engage employees, utilizing HeyGen's efficient Text-to-video from script feature.

Imagine a 1-minute video for new hires and HR departments that streamlines employee onboarding. This piece should adopt a clean, professional, and friendly visual style, enhanced by a clear AI voiceover. Demonstrate the intuitive interface by showcasing how a text-to-video script quickly becomes a polished presentation with an AI avatar, ensuring an efficient and consistent onboarding experience.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
A compelling 45-second video is perfect for showcasing your company's vibrant corporate culture to both internal employees and potential recruits. This dynamic and inspiring piece should feature uplifting music, leveraging HeyGen's video templates and media library/stock support to seamlessly integrate your Brand Assets, thereby presenting a unified and appealing company image.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a 90-second instructional video focused on a new software feature, targeting employees needing comprehensive training. Employ an informative, step-by-step visual style with a calm, clear instructional voice generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation. Ensure maximum accessibility for all trainees by automatically including subtitles/captions, allowing them to customize video consumption to their preferences.
Example Prompt 3
Seeking to attract top talent? Produce an engaging 60-second recruitment video that positions your company as an innovative AI video platform. This video requires a modern, professional visual style with upbeat background music. Leverage HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports capabilities to easily prepare the final output for diverse social media platforms and job boards, maximizing its reach.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
How Your Culture Video Generator Works

Easily create engaging corporate culture videos that resonate with your employees and showcase your brand, powered by advanced AI.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Foundation
Select from a variety of video templates or start with a blank canvas to set the stage for your corporate culture video.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content with AI
Input your script, and watch as our Text-to-video from script feature generates realistic dialogue for your chosen AI avatars.
3
Step 3
Customize and Enhance Your Message
Utilize Branding controls to incorporate your company's logo, colors, and other Brand Assets, ensuring your video aligns perfectly with your identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your creation, then use our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to download your high-quality video for seamless sharing across platforms.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Cultivate a Positive Corporate Culture

Produce inspiring corporate culture videos and motivational content that reinforces company values and boosts employee morale and connection.

Frequently Asked Questions

What technical specifications does HeyGen offer for video exports and branding?

HeyGen provides robust options to export video content, allowing you to customize video output with various aspect ratios. You can confidently integrate your Brand Assets, including logos and colors, to maintain a consistent corporate identity across all your generated videos.

How does HeyGen's AI video platform simplify text-to-video creation?

HeyGen's AI video platform boasts an intuitive interface that streamlines the text-to-video process. Simply input your script, select from various video templates, and watch as professional AI avatars bring your content to life.

Can HeyGen generate realistic AI avatars with custom AI voice-over capabilities for training videos?

Yes, HeyGen empowers you to create compelling training videos and employee onboarding content using lifelike AI avatars complemented by advanced AI voice-over capabilities. This ensures a highly engaging and professional delivery of your message.

How can I customize video content and utilize templates within HeyGen effectively?

HeyGen offers extensive options to customize video content, allowing you to tailor video templates with your specific brand elements and media from the integrated media library. This flexibility ensures your videos perfectly align with your communication goals, such as creating corporate culture videos or recruitment videos.

