Effortlessly showcase your company culture and attract top talent. Generate compelling narratives quickly with 'Text-to-video from script' for effective employer branding.

For potential candidates and job seekers, create a 45-second short video that vividly showcases the company's vibrant Company Culture. An upbeat, modern visual style paired with an authentic audio track will utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation to narrate a "day in the life" story, highlighting team collaboration and core values.
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Culture Recruitment Video Maker Works

Effortlessly craft engaging company culture videos that attract top talent and enhance your employer brand with a few simple steps.

1
Step 1
Select Your Starting Point
Choose from diverse "Video Templates" or begin with a script to lay the foundation for your unique company culture video using HeyGen's "Templates & scenes".
2
Step 2
Customize Your Narrative
Personalize your video with rich visuals from the "Media library/stock support" and record or generate voiceovers to highlight your "Employer Branding".
3
Step 3
Enhance and Brand
Apply your brand's unique style using "Branding controls (logo, colors)" and ensure inclusivity with "Subtitles/captions" for broader reach and professional polish.
4
Step 4
Export and Engage
Optimize your video with "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for various platforms, ready to "Attract Top Talent" and boost "Candidate Engagement".

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of captivating culture recruitment videos, empowering your employer branding to attract top talent. Seamlessly generate engaging company culture videos to boost candidate engagement and streamline your hiring process.

Inspire Candidates with Authentic Culture Stories

Craft inspiring videos that showcase your company's values and employee experiences, fostering genuine candidate connection and engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging culture recruitment videos?

HeyGen is a powerful Culture Recruitment Video Maker that enables you to quickly produce compelling Company Culture Videos. By leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, you can showcase your Employer Branding effectively to Attract Top Talent.

What makes HeyGen an efficient recruitment video maker?

HeyGen provides a simple and intuitive video editor with ready-to-use Video Templates and scenes designed for recruitment. This allows teams to create professional recruitment videos swiftly, streamlining the entire hiring process.

Can HeyGen enhance candidate engagement through video features?

Absolutely, HeyGen includes AI-Powered Auto-Caption generation, ensuring your recruitment videos are accessible and engaging for all candidates. Clear captions help convey your message effectively, boosting candidate engagement across various platforms.

Why should I use HeyGen for my company's recruitment video tools?

HeyGen offers comprehensive recruitment video tools that go beyond basic creation, including branding controls and support for employee testimonials. You can easily generate high-quality video content suitable for social media and various stages of your hiring process, strengthening your employer brand.

