Effortless AI Graduation Video Maker for Your Special Day

Easily create stunning graduation slideshow videos with professional Templates & Scenes and personalized custom text.

Create a heartwarming 60-second "AI Graduation Video Maker" tribute for a graduating student, designed for proud parents and family members. This video should weave together cherished memories in a nostalgic visual style, accompanied by emotional, uplifting music, serving as a beautiful graduation slideshow video. Utilize HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to effortlessly construct a visually cohesive and moving narrative.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your Culmination Video Maker Works

Craft a memorable culmination video with ease. Follow these simple steps to bring your cherished moments to life and share your achievement.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin your project by selecting from a wide range of free templates designed for culmination videos. Our intuitive interface provides a head start using pre-designed templates & scenes that fit your event.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Upload your photos and video clips to personalize your creation. Integrate your unique narrative with custom text overlays and incorporate existing media from our extensive media library/stock support.
3
Step 3
Refine with AI
Elevate your video with powerful AI features. Utilize sophisticated voiceover generation to add compelling narration, ensuring your message resonates clearly with your audience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your masterpiece is complete, simply Download & Share your culmination video. Optimize it for any platform using flexible aspect-ratio resizing & exports.

Use Cases

HeyGen serves as an intuitive AI Graduation Video Maker, simplifying the creation of impactful culmination videos. Leverage smart templates and powerful AI features to easily produce professional graduation videos online.

Create Inspiring Commemoration Videos

.

Create inspiring and uplifting videos to commemorate achievements and motivate future endeavors.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me make a creative graduation video?

HeyGen provides an intuitive platform to create memorable graduation videos. You can leverage our free templates, add custom text, incorporate music, and apply various effects to design a personalized graduation slideshow video or a dynamic video montage maker experience.

Can I personalize my graduation video with unique touches using HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen empowers you to fully personalize your graduation video. Easily add custom text, select from a library of music, and apply engaging effects to your graduation slideshow video, ensuring it perfectly captures your unique celebration.

What AI features does HeyGen offer for crafting a graduation video?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI features to simplify your creative process, transforming scripts into dynamic text-to-video content and generating natural voiceovers. Our smart templates further guide you in effortlessly creating an impactful AI Graduation Video Maker experience tailored to your needs.

What are the options for exporting and sharing my HeyGen graduation video?

HeyGen provides flexible options to download and share your completed graduation video effortlessly. You can easily export your polished culmination video maker creation in various high-quality formats, making it ready for online sharing across diverse platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo