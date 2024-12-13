Cross-Channel Video Maker: Create Impactful Videos

Boost your cross-channel presence by creating professional videos, easily adapting them with Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.

Create a 1-minute explanatory video targeted at software developers and IT professionals, demonstrating how HeyGen simplifies complex technical concepts. The visual style should be clean and diagrammatic, with a clear, authoritative voiceover. Highlight how HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature streamlines the entire video editor process, allowing for quick generation of instructional content even for users unfamiliar with traditional video editing tools.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Produce a 90-second dynamic promotional video for busy content creators and marketing managers, showcasing HeyGen's ability to quickly generate engaging marketing video content. The visual style should be vibrant and fast-paced, accompanied by upbeat background music. Emphasize the power of HeyGen's AI avatars to bring your online video maker ideas to life instantly, leveraging diverse video templates for rapid content creation.
Prompt 2
Develop a 2-minute tutorial video aimed at small business owners and e-commerce entrepreneurs, illustrating how easy it is to create videos for their products. The visual and audio style should be professional, welcoming, and instructional. Focus on how HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature, combined with the ability to remove video backgrounds, helps produce high-quality product showcases without needing extensive video production skills.
Prompt 3
Design a 45-second energetic highlight reel for digital marketers and social media specialists, illustrating HeyGen as the ultimate cross-channel video maker. The visual and audio style should be modern, visually rich, and feature rapid cuts. Spotlight the seamless process of using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to tailor social media video content for various platforms, ensuring maximum reach and engagement with minimal effort.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Cross-Channel Video Maker Works

Effortlessly produce professional videos for any platform using our intuitive online video maker, designed to maximize your content's reach and impact.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Begin by selecting a starting point, whether it's from scratch or leveraging one of our pre-built video templates to kickstart your creative process.
2
Step 2
Add Your Elements
Enhance your video with AI avatars, dynamic text, and rich media from our extensive library, using powerful video editing tools.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand
Integrate your distinct visual identity by using our branding controls to add your logo, custom colors, and fonts, ensuring brand consistency.
4
Step 4
Export Across Channels
Finalize your marketing video and export it in various aspect ratios, ready for seamless sharing across all your desired social media and digital platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen is your go-to online video maker for creating professional cross-channel videos. Easily create videos for diverse platforms, boosting your content strategy with efficient video production.

Compelling Customer Success Stories

.

Craft authentic customer success videos effortlessly to build trust and demonstrate value across your website and social platforms.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify advanced video editing for content creators?

HeyGen provides intuitive video editing tools, including a powerful drag-and-drop editor, allowing content creators to produce professional videos with ease. This online video editor streamlines the production process, enabling efficient content creation without complex technical skills.

Can HeyGen transform scripts into engaging videos using AI?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an innovative online video maker that transforms your scripts into captivating videos using advanced AI avatars and natural voiceover generation. This capability enables rapid video production directly from text, making it a versatile tool for various content needs.

What kind of video templates does HeyGen offer for different marketing needs?

HeyGen offers a diverse range of video templates designed for various purposes, including compelling marketing videos, dynamic social media video content, and detailed product videos. These templates, combined with robust branding controls, empower users to create consistent and professional cross-channel video maker content efficiently.

How can HeyGen ensure my videos are technically optimized for various platforms and uses?

HeyGen supports a comprehensive media library and integrates stock footage, ensuring high-quality assets for your video production. Additionally, its aspect-ratio resizing and flexible export features allow you to optimize your videos for diverse platforms, making it a technically capable online video maker.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo