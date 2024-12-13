Unlock Global Markets with Our Cross-Border Video Generator

Generate a dynamic 30-second video targeting global e-commerce businesses, showcasing a new product launch across three different regions. The visual style should be sleek and professional, featuring AI avatars presenting key benefits, complemented by clear, localized voiceover generation to ensure the message resonates universally. This video emphasizes the power of a cross-border video generator for seamless multilingual production.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create an engaging 45-second promotional video for small business owners and social media marketers, highlighting an upcoming flash sale or service. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to quickly transform marketing copy into a compelling visual narrative. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced, visually appealing, and modern, using diverse media library/stock support to grab attention on social media platforms, demonstrating effective marketing strategies.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second educational module aimed at international corporate trainers and online educators, explaining a complex software feature. The visual style should be informative and clean, with an authoritative yet friendly audio tone, enhanced by precise subtitles/captions in multiple languages. Leverage AI avatars to deliver the content, demonstrating how effective Localization elevates global Education & Training programs.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 20-second brand intro for content creators and personal brands, showcasing their unique style. This short clip should be visually striking and highly personalized, featuring a confident and energetic audio delivery. Employ HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports for platform-specific optimization and utilize various video templates to achieve a distinctive look, emphasizing the creative freedom offered by an AI video generator and customization features.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Cross-Border Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create and localize professional videos for global audiences using AI avatars, multilingual voiceovers, and dynamic customization features in minutes.

1
Step 1
Select Your Template and AI Avatar
Start your cross-border video project by selecting from our diverse range of Templates & scenes, then choose an expressive AI avatar that best represents your message globally.
2
Step 2
Create Multilingual Narratives
Input your script to leverage powerful Voiceover generation capabilities, automatically translating and syncing your content for diverse international markets.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Visual Brand
Integrate your unique Branding controls like logos and colors, and enhance your video with media from our library or your own uploads to maintain global consistency.
4
Step 4
Export for Global Reach
Finalize your production and utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to effortlessly prepare your high-quality video for sharing across various international platforms and audiences.

Use Cases

Multilingual Social Media Engagement

Produce captivating, localized social media videos to connect with and grow your audience worldwide instantly.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance creative video production?

HeyGen empowers creative professionals to generate visually stunning content with ease. By leveraging AI avatars and AI-powered video creation, HeyGen provides unparalleled creative freedom to bring your vision to life, transforming scripts into dynamic videos.

What features does HeyGen offer for multilingual video production?

HeyGen supports robust multilingual production capabilities, allowing you to create localized content effortlessly. With advanced Video Translation and voiceover generation, your videos can reach global audiences, ensuring effective cross-border communication and localization.

Can HeyGen help customize videos for different marketing needs?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive customization features, including a variety of video templates and branding controls, to tailor your videos for specific marketing and social media campaigns. This ensures high-quality output that resonates with your target audience across various platforms.

How does HeyGen simplify the video creation process from a script?

HeyGen streamlines video creation by enabling you to generate AI videos directly from your script. Our Text-to-video technology, combined with powerful script writing tools, automates the entire process, making complex video production accessible to everyone.

