CRO Video Maker: Create High-Converting Videos Fast
Craft engaging, high-conversion videos fast for social media with dynamic AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Create a dynamic 45-second tutorial for small business owners and social media managers, showcasing the seamless experience of our online tool for quick video adjustments. With an upbeat soundtrack and friendly visuals, illustrate how to effortlessly adapt existing video content using custom dimensions for different social media platforms. Emphasize HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to achieve perfect video presentation everywhere.
Develop a polished 90-second persuasive video aimed at e-commerce managers and content creators, highlighting the efficiency of an advanced video maker for creating consistent branding. The video should use a professional voiceover and sophisticated visual style to demonstrate how quick trimming and scene adjustments lead to higher engagement. Employ HeyGen's AI avatars and templates & scenes to showcase a consistent, branded message without extensive production time.
Produce a detailed 2-minute instructional video for technical support teams and product educators, explaining how to optimize video formats for multi-platform delivery. Employ a calm, informative tone with a step-by-step visual presentation, demonstrating best practices for uploading and processing various video types. Utilize HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature for accessibility and enhance the visual explanations with relevant stock footage from its media library/stock support.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
As a powerful online video maker, HeyGen helps you produce high-impact marketing videos, optimizing content for conversion rates through easy editing and tailored formats.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Quickly produce compelling, conversion-optimized video ads that drive results using AI.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly generate captivating videos and clips designed to boost engagement across social platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I crop my video online with HeyGen?
HeyGen's powerful online video editor allows you to easily crop your videos to any desired aspect ratio or custom dimensions. You can quickly adjust and optimize your content for various platforms, ensuring a perfect fit every time.
What video formats does HeyGen support for editing and export?
HeyGen supports popular video formats like MP4 for seamless editing and export. Our platform ensures your final video editor projects maintain high quality and are ready for social media sharing or other uses.
Is HeyGen an easy-to-use online video cropper without watermarks?
Yes, HeyGen is designed as an easy-to-use online tool for all your video cropper needs, and exported videos from HeyGen do not include a watermark. You can confidently create professional-looking content without any distractions.
Can HeyGen help me optimize videos for various social media platforms?
Absolutely. HeyGen functions as a comprehensive video maker allowing you to create and optimize videos specifically for diverse social media platforms. You can easily adjust aspect ratios and custom dimensions to ensure your content looks great everywhere.