Unlock Sales with Our CRM Explainer Video Maker

Streamline your video creation for lead generation, transforming scripts into professional explainer videos with voiceover generation.

Craft a compelling 45-second animated explainer video targeting small business owners overwhelmed by customer relationship management, showcasing how a CRM solution simplifies their workflow. The visual style should be bright and modern 2D animation, complemented by an engaging, professional voiceover. Emphasize how easy it is to bring your script to life using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How CRM Explainer Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your CRM insights into compelling explainer videos that engage your audience and clarify complex solutions, all with intuitive tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by outlining your message. Use HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to generate the initial video foundation from your detailed explanation of CRM features and benefits. Focus on clear communication for your target audience.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar and Scene
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand or product. Pair your chosen avatar with a suitable template or custom scene to visually enhance your CRM explanation, ensuring a professional and engaging presentation.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Visuals
Personalize your explainer video using Branding controls to incorporate your company's logo, colors, and fonts. Enhance your message further by integrating relevant visuals from the media library or uploading your own assets to illustrate key CRM functionalities.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your CRM explainer video is perfected, utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare it for various platforms. Share your high-quality B2B explainer video across your marketing channels to inform, educate, and captivate your prospects.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms the way businesses create CRM explainer videos and B2B marketing content, acting as an advanced explainer video maker powered by AI. This innovative video creation platform streamlines video production, helping you generate captivating product demos and marketing videos for lead generation.

Engaging Social Media Content

.

Produce short, compelling CRM explainer videos for social media to expand reach and engage target audiences rapidly.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging explainer videos?

HeyGen transforms the video creation process by enabling you to turn scripts into professional explainer videos with AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This powerful video maker streamlines content production for various needs, making it easy to create high-quality content quickly.

Can HeyGen produce B2B explainer videos for CRM product demos?

Absolutely. HeyGen is an ideal CRM explainer video maker, allowing businesses to create compelling B2B explainer videos and product demos. You can customize branding, use professional AI avatars, and leverage templates to showcase your CRM effectively as marketing videos.

What makes HeyGen an advanced explainer video software solution?

HeyGen stands out as sophisticated explainer video software due to its innovative AI capabilities, including lifelike AI avatars and seamless text-to-video conversion. It automates key aspects of video production, from voiceover generation to subtitles, saving significant time in video creation.

How does HeyGen support brand consistency in marketing videos?

HeyGen ensures brand consistency across your marketing videos through dedicated branding controls for logos and colors, and access to a rich media library. This allows you to integrate your brand identity seamlessly into every video creation, enhancing your marketing efforts.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo