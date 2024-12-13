creator UGC video maker: AI for Viral Content

Create a 30-second authentic, lively video for small business owners and digital marketers, showcasing how effortlessly they can become a "creator UGC video maker" to generate engaging "UGC videos". The visual style should be bright and positive, with an upbeat audio track and key selling points highlighted via "Subtitles/captions". Demonstrate the simplicity of turning a written idea into a compelling visual story using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 45-second professional and informative video targeting content creators and educators. This video should highlight the transformative power of "AI avatars", demonstrating how users can "create your own AI Avatar" for consistent branding or educational content. The audio should be a clear, articulate "Voiceover generation", complementing a clean visual style that emphasizes the AI avatar's lifelike qualities and versatility, truly acting as an "AI Actor" for various purposes.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 60-second dynamic, fast-paced video for performance marketers and e-commerce brands, focusing on how to "Create winning ads with AI". The visual aesthetic should be sleek and modern, with a confident, persuasive voiceover, illustrating the speed and efficiency of producing "video ads". Highlight the utility of "customizable templates" from the "Templates & scenes" library and the ability to optimize for any platform using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" with support from the extensive "Media library/stock support".
Example Prompt 3
Craft a concise 15-second, trendy, attention-grabbing video aimed at social media influencers and brand ambassadors. The objective is to showcase how HeyGen functions as an "AI UGC Video Generator" for creating "organic" and authentic "creator-style videos". Use an engaging visual style suitable for short-form platforms, paired with a catchy background audio track. Emphasize the ease of generating impactful short videos directly from a script using "Text-to-video from script" and ensuring accessibility with "Subtitles/captions".
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the Creator UGC Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create authentic, high-quality UGC videos with AI-powered tools, perfect for engaging your audience and driving impactful campaigns.

1
Step 1
Select Your Creative Starting Point
Begin by selecting from a variety of customizable templates or simply inputting your script to kickstart your UGC-style video creation.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Personalize your video by choosing from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars or generate your own unique AI Avatar to deliver your message.
3
Step 3
Enhance Your Visuals and Sound
Elevate your video's production quality by incorporating B-Rolls, music, captions, and dynamic transitions to captivate your audience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Creation
Finalize your UGC video by utilizing aspect-ratio resizing and then seamlessly export your creation, ready for any platform.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspiring Motivational Content

.

Craft inspiring and uplifting motivational videos with AI, building strong connections and fostering community among your audience.

How can HeyGen empower my UGC video creation process?

HeyGen empowers you to become an elite creator UGC video maker, transforming your ideas into high-quality UGC videos with cutting-edge AI UGC Video Generator technology. Easily leverage customizable templates and AI avatars to produce engaging content for social media or create winning ads with AI.

Can I create my own personalized AI avatar with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to create your own AI Avatar to represent your brand or yourself, making your content truly unique. Our platform features lifelike AI avatars and AI Actors that deliver compelling performances, enhancing your video's authenticity and engagement.

How does HeyGen assist in producing effective video ads?

HeyGen streamlines the process to create winning ads with AI, allowing performance marketers to quickly generate engaging video ads. Utilize our powerful Text to Video feature to turn scripts into dynamic visuals with AI avatars and customizable templates, ready for any platform.

Does HeyGen offer multi-language support for creative content?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust multi-language support to broaden the reach of your creator-style videos. With advanced AI Dubbing capabilities, you can localize your content effortlessly, ensuring your message resonates with diverse global audiences.

