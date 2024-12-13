creator product video generator: Create Engaging Product Videos Fast

Quickly produce captivating product demos. Our easy-to-customize video templates & scenes simplify content creation.

389/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a sophisticated 45-second AI product video aimed at marketing teams looking to streamline their content pipeline. The visual presentation should be sleek and professional, utilizing pre-made templates & scenes to demonstrate a new software feature, complemented by a confident, authoritative voiceover. Ensure all key points are reinforced with easy-to-read subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a compelling 60-second video for creative agencies, illustrating the unique selling points of a luxury product with rich graphics and dynamic transitions. The aesthetic should be high-end and aspirational, using media library/stock support to enhance the visuals. The audio should be a polished voiceover with sophisticated background music, making the video feel premium and exclusive.
Example Prompt 3
Design an impactful 15-second creator product video generator showcase for social media managers, demonstrating the platform's speed and efficiency. The visual style should be fast-paced and modern, with quick cuts and on-screen text highlighting key features. Use text-to-video from script functionality to generate a punchy, concise message, ensuring the aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature is subtly emphasized for multi-platform delivery.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Creator Product Video Generator

Effortlessly create engaging product demo videos with AI-powered tools, transforming your ideas into compelling visual content in just four simple steps.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Utilize AI-powered auto generated scripts to develop a compelling narrative for your product, ensuring a strong foundation for your video.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select a suitable AI Avatar to act as your product presenter, bringing a professional and engaging face to your video.
3
Step 3
Add Product Visuals
Integrate your high-quality product photos or select from rich graphics to visually highlight your product's key features and benefits.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Finalize your video with any last-minute adjustments, then export your high-resolution product video in the optimal format for sharing across platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Product Success with AI Testimonials

.

Leverage AI to craft authentic customer success stories, building trust and demonstrating your product's real-world value.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI product videos?

HeyGen functions as an intuitive AI Product Video Generator, allowing users to efficiently create high-quality AI product videos directly from text scripts. This streamlines the entire text-to-video creation process, making sophisticated product videos accessible and fast to produce.

Can I customize my product demo videos generated with HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen offers extensive customization options for your product demo videos, utilizing various video templates and rich graphics. You can easily customize elements like AI visuals, background music, and add subtitles to ensure your brand's unique message is clearly conveyed.

What role do AI Avatars play in HeyGen's product videos?

HeyGen's realistic AI Avatars serve as engaging presenters for your AI product videos, significantly enhancing audience connection and clarity. They deliver your script naturally, helping to create compelling and engaging product videos without the complexities of traditional filming.

Is it possible to scale video creation for product marketing with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen is specifically designed to help you scale video creation for all your product marketing needs, from product launch videos to AI video ads. Its powerful text-to-video creation capabilities, often supported by AI-powered auto-generated scripts, enable the rapid production of diverse product videos efficiently.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo