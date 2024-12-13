Creator Onboarding Video Maker: Simplify New User Journeys

Craft engaging training videos for new employees using HeyGen's powerful voiceover generation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a sleek, 60-second introduction for aspiring content creators, illustrating how they can customize your video content to build a strong personal brand. The visual and audio style should be professional and dynamic, featuring smooth transitions and a clear, confident voiceover. This prompt should guide users through crafting their narrative using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature, transforming their ideas into compelling visuals for their audience.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a welcoming, 30-second onboarding video specifically for HR departments in tech startups, emphasizing how to create a positive company culture from the very first interaction with new employees. The video should adopt a warm, inviting visual style with realistic AI avatars, complemented by soft, encouraging background music. Highlight how HeyGen’s AI avatars can add a human touch and personalization to their onboarding videos, making new hires feel instantly connected.
Example Prompt 3
Craft an informative, 50-second product explainer video aimed at marketing teams who need to efficiently share your video on websites and social channels. The visual style should be clean with sharp graphics and a professional, articulate voiceover, ensuring clarity and impact. Illustrate how HeyGen’s Voiceover generation capability allows for quick iterations and diverse linguistic options, ensuring their message is perfectly conveyed to a broad audience.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Creator Onboarding Video Maker Works

Craft engaging onboarding videos effortlessly. Guide new team members with personalized content that integrates seamlessly into your company culture.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin by selecting one of our professionally designed video templates. These provide a perfect starting point for your onboarding videos, ensuring a polished look from the outset.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Tailor your video with specific information for new employees. Easily add your script and leverage AI voiceovers to create clear, consistent narration that enhances your message.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Media
Integrate your company's branding controls, including logos and colors, to reinforce your corporate identity. Enhance your video with engaging stock media for a professional touch.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your creation by exporting your high-quality onboarding video. Share it directly on your website or preferred platforms to welcome new employees effectively.

Craft Inspiring Welcome and Motivational Videos

Design impactful motivational videos to inspire and positively influence new employees, fostering a strong and welcoming company culture.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging onboarding videos quickly?

HeyGen simplifies the creation of fun and engaging onboarding videos through a wide selection of customizable video templates. You can easily modify scenes, add your branding, and leverage AI avatars to personalize each new employee's experience, making HeyGen an effective video maker.

What features make HeyGen the ideal creator onboarding video maker?

HeyGen offers robust tools specifically designed for creators, including AI voiceovers, text-to-video capabilities, and extensive branding controls. These features allow you to create a new video from scratch or customize existing templates, ensuring professional and unique onboarding videos for new employees.

Can I customize the visual and audio elements of my onboarding videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen empowers you to fully customize your video by incorporating your logo and brand colors directly into your onboarding videos. With advanced AI voiceovers and the ability to include animated video elements, you can ensure a professional and memorable experience for every new hire.

Once created, how can I share my HeyGen onboarding videos effectively?

HeyGen makes sharing your completed onboarding videos straightforward and efficient. You can easily export your videos in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms or embed them directly on your company website, ensuring new employees have seamless access to vital information.

