Creator Marketing Video Generator for Viral Content
Transform your marketing strategy; generate captivating videos with realistic AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second informative video targeting marketing managers and small agency teams, demonstrating how to quickly produce impactful "marketing videos" without extensive editing. The visual style should be clean and professional, featuring crisp animations and a soothing background track, while the audio consists of a clear, engaging AI voiceover. Emphasize the seamless process of transforming an "AI script" directly into video using "Text-to-video from script" and ensuring accessibility with automatic "Subtitles/captions".
Produce a sleek 60-second instructional video designed for e-commerce businesses and product developers, illustrating how to create compelling "Product Videos" that grab attention. Maintain a polished visual aesthetic with fluid transitions and a modern, unobtrusive backing track. This video should prominently feature custom "Voiceover generation" and rich visual support sourced from the "Media library/stock support", turning complex features into easy-to-understand "AI videos".
Create a vibrant 15-second social media ad tailored for social media marketers and online influencers, highlighting the ease of producing engaging "AI UGC Video" content. The visual style should be fast-paced and trendy, incorporating dynamic graphics and a popular background music track, with a quick, energetic voiceover. Focus on demonstrating how to adapt content effortlessly for various platforms using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" and starting with modern "Templates & scenes" for quick iterations of "personalized content".
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing Video Ad Creation.
Quickly generate compelling video ads that drive results and capture audience attention with AI.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Produce captivating social media videos and clips rapidly to boost engagement across platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of marketing videos?
HeyGen serves as an intuitive AI video generator, allowing users to effortlessly create engaging marketing videos. It leverages lifelike AI avatars and AI scripts, combined with professionally-designed templates, to streamline the entire creative process for marketing video makers.
Can I customize the visual elements in videos generated by HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust tools to ensure your videos reflect consistent branding. You can customize design elements, incorporate your creative assets and themes, and utilize the drag-and-drop editor for animations and transitions within custom marketing video templates.
What creative possibilities do HeyGen's AI avatars offer for personalized content?
HeyGen's lifelike AI avatars unlock extensive creative possibilities for generating personalized content at scale. They can deliver your AI scripts with various voiceovers, enabling the rapid production of diverse and engaging AI videos for your audience.
How quickly can HeyGen produce high-quality promo videos?
HeyGen empowers you to rapidly generate high-quality promo videos and other marketing videos using its advanced AI video generator capabilities. With its text-to-video AI, you can transform scripts into compelling visual content in minutes, significantly accelerating your video production.