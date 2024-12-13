Creator Brand Deal Video Maker: Create UGC Ads That Convert

Transform your content into powerful brand deals. Quickly generate eye-catching UGC ads with our AI avatars to maximize your earnings and impact.

Create a captivating 30-second video targeting aspiring content creators who dream of landing lucrative creator brand deals. The visual style should be dynamic and modern, featuring quick cuts and vibrant colors, complemented by an upbeat, motivational audio track. Demonstrate how easy it is to craft a compelling brand pitch using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature, illustrating how creators can grow their brand and secure influencer marketing opportunities.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Creator Brand Deal Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create compelling videos for brand deals that capture attention and grow your brand, leveraging AI-powered tools for a professional touch.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Video Starting Point
Begin by selecting a video template from our extensive library or generate content from text prompts to kickstart your creative brand deal video using Templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Customize with Your Brand Elements
Personalize your video by adding your unique UGC (User Generated Content), leveraging AI avatars, and incorporating relevant product shots for compelling visuals.
3
Step 3
Refine and Enhance Your Message
Perfect your narrative by refining your scripts and utilizing our advanced voiceover generation to ensure your message is clear and engaging for your audience.
4
Step 4
Download and Share Your Creation
Finalize your creator brand deal video, then use aspect-ratio resizing to optimize it for various social media platforms and easily download and share your content.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers creators to effortlessly produce high-quality, compelling AI video ads for brand deals. Generate eye-catching UGC and product promo videos that drive engagement and grow your brand on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, simplifying your content creation for influencer marketing.

Highlight Products for Brand Collaborations

.

Develop engaging AI videos to effectively showcase products or services, building trust and driving interest for successful brand collaborations.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen elevate my ad campaigns with AI?

HeyGen allows you to quickly generate eye-catching AI video ads using customizable video templates and realistic AI avatars. You can transform your scripts into compelling visuals, helping you grow your brand and create engaging content for social media ad campaigns.

What tools does HeyGen offer for creator brand deal video creation?

HeyGen provides an intuitive platform to produce high-quality videos for creator brand deals and user-generated content (UGC). Utilize our robust video creation tools, including text-to-video from script and customizable templates, to showcase products and engage your audience effectively.

Is it easy to create engaging product promo videos with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen simplifies the video creation process, enabling you to make professional product promo videos with ease. Leverage AI avatars, voiceover generation, and branding controls to customize your template and ensure your content is compelling and reflects your unique style.

Can HeyGen help me produce various types of influencer content?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports diverse content creation, from lifestyle and fashion videos to comedy and entertainment. Generate high-quality influencer content optimized for various social media platforms, complete with subtitles and easy downloading and sharing options.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo