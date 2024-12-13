Create Workspace Navigation Videos for Better Onboarding
Empower HR teams and trainers to create engaging navigation videos for onboarding new employees using AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second dynamic configuration video targeting sales leaders and customer success managers, showcasing a new software feature update. The visual style should be fast-paced and energetic, using vibrant screen recordings and a punchy voiceover, with HeyGen's subtitles/captions enabled for universal understanding and quick information absorption.
Produce a 30-second straightforward workspace navigation video for all employees and trainers, addressing a common technical issue and providing a clear, concise solution. The visual style should be direct and helpful, using step-by-step demonstrations, with a supportive voiceover generated quickly using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature for efficient content creation.
Design a 90-second modern video for cross-functional teams, providing an overview of a new internal collaboration tool, emphasizing its benefits for creating workspace navigation videos. The visual style should be sleek and collaborative, incorporating dynamic transitions and upbeat background music, utilizing HeyGen's templates & scenes to achieve a polished, professional aesthetic.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Develop Comprehensive Training Courses.
Streamline the creation of extensive AI training videos and workspace navigation courses to educate employees effectively.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention.
Enhance user understanding and knowledge retention with dynamic, AI-powered workspace navigation and configuration videos.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging workspace navigation videos?
HeyGen empowers HR teams and trainers to easily create professional workspace navigation videos and AI training videos. Utilize AI avatars and a text-to-video generator to produce engaging content for onboarding new employees efficiently.
What AI tools does HeyGen provide for video creation?
HeyGen offers advanced AI tools, including sophisticated AI avatars and a powerful AI Spokesperson, that can transform your text into high-quality video content. This makes complex video production accessible for various needs.
Can sales leaders and customer success managers utilize HeyGen for their specific needs?
Absolutely. Sales leaders and customer success managers can leverage HeyGen to produce personalized configuration videos or engaging navigation videos with ease. This streamlines communication and enhances understanding for their audience.
Does HeyGen support multiple languages for creating AI Training Videos?
Yes, HeyGen supports multiple languages, making it ideal for creating diverse AI training videos and effective content for onboarding new employees globally. It also includes an AI captions generator for broader accessibility across different audiences.