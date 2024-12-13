Create Workspace Navigation Videos for Better Onboarding

Empower HR teams and trainers to create engaging navigation videos for onboarding new employees using AI avatars.

375/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second dynamic configuration video targeting sales leaders and customer success managers, showcasing a new software feature update. The visual style should be fast-paced and energetic, using vibrant screen recordings and a punchy voiceover, with HeyGen's subtitles/captions enabled for universal understanding and quick information absorption.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second straightforward workspace navigation video for all employees and trainers, addressing a common technical issue and providing a clear, concise solution. The visual style should be direct and helpful, using step-by-step demonstrations, with a supportive voiceover generated quickly using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature for efficient content creation.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 90-second modern video for cross-functional teams, providing an overview of a new internal collaboration tool, emphasizing its benefits for creating workspace navigation videos. The visual style should be sleek and collaborative, incorporating dynamic transitions and upbeat background music, utilizing HeyGen's templates & scenes to achieve a polished, professional aesthetic.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Workspace Navigation Videos

Effortlessly produce professional and engaging workspace navigation videos using HeyGen's AI tools to train teams and guide users effectively.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and Scene
Start by writing your script, then utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to bring your AI Training Videos to life. Select from various scenes and templates to set the perfect visual context for your workspace tour.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to be your on-screen presenter. Our realistic digital presenters will guide viewers through your workspace with natural expressions and movements, making your videos dynamic.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers and Captions
Enhance clarity and accessibility by generating professional voiceovers directly from your script. Add Subtitles/captions automatically, supporting multiple languages to ensure your message reaches a global audience.
4
Step 4
Export Your Engaging Video
Review your complete workspace navigation video and make any final adjustments. Utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize your content for various platforms, ensuring a polished and engaging navigation videos for your audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Rapidly Produce High-Impact Videos

.

Quickly generate professional and effective workspace navigation videos and instructional content in minutes using AI tools.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging workspace navigation videos?

HeyGen empowers HR teams and trainers to easily create professional workspace navigation videos and AI training videos. Utilize AI avatars and a text-to-video generator to produce engaging content for onboarding new employees efficiently.

What AI tools does HeyGen provide for video creation?

HeyGen offers advanced AI tools, including sophisticated AI avatars and a powerful AI Spokesperson, that can transform your text into high-quality video content. This makes complex video production accessible for various needs.

Can sales leaders and customer success managers utilize HeyGen for their specific needs?

Absolutely. Sales leaders and customer success managers can leverage HeyGen to produce personalized configuration videos or engaging navigation videos with ease. This streamlines communication and enhances understanding for their audience.

Does HeyGen support multiple languages for creating AI Training Videos?

Yes, HeyGen supports multiple languages, making it ideal for creating diverse AI training videos and effective content for onboarding new employees globally. It also includes an AI captions generator for broader accessibility across different audiences.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo