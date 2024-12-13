Create Workplace Conduct Videos with AI

Produce impactful workplace etiquette and compliance training videos quickly using our powerful Text-to-video feature.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second scenario-based learning video for all employees, focusing on resolving common workplace conflicts with a realistic and interactive feel, employing diverse "AI avatars" to portray different perspectives. The visual and audio style should be professional and encouraging, promoting collaborative problem-solving.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second compliance training video for all staff, covering essential anti-harassment policies, presented with a formal, concise visual style and an authoritative yet approachable voiceover. Crucially, this video will ensure accessibility by generating accurate "Subtitles/captions" for all dialogue.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 50-second policy update video intended for HR teams and company leadership, showcasing new guidelines with a modern, company-branded visual style and a dynamic professional voiceover. This video will make full use of HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to maintain brand consistency and expedite creation.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Workplace Conduct Videos

Easily generate engaging and product-accurate workplace conduct videos with AI, streamlining your employee training and ensuring compliance.

1
Step 1
Choose a Professional Template
Select from HeyGen's library of customizable video templates and scenes, including those specifically designed for workplace conduct, to quickly establish a professional foundation for your compliance training video.
2
Step 2
Create Engaging AI-Powered Content
Write or paste your script, then leverage HeyGen's text-to-video capability to instantly generate dialogue. This streamlines the process of producing high-quality employee training videos.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Identity and Accessibility
Easily integrate your company's branding controls, such as logos and colors, to ensure all workplace etiquette videos align with your organizational identity and standards.
4
Step 4
Export and Integrate Seamlessly
Once finalized, export your video for various platforms. Seamlessly integrate your workplace conduct videos directly into your Learning Management System (LMS) to efficiently distribute training to your workforce.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Foster Positive Workplace Culture and Values

Develop engaging videos that reinforce company values, promote ethical conduct, and inspire a respectful and inclusive work environment.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating workplace conduct videos?

HeyGen's Workplace Conduct Video Generator streamlines the production of essential employee training videos by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This allows HR teams to efficiently create workplace conduct videos without extensive video production experience.

Can HeyGen help create engaging workplace etiquette videos with custom branding?

Yes, HeyGen features a Creative Engine with customizable video templates and robust branding controls to help you create engaging workplace etiquette videos. You can easily incorporate your company's logo and colors to ensure all content aligns with your brand identity, enhancing learner engagement.

What features make HeyGen effective for compliance training videos?

HeyGen provides an End-to-End Video Generation solution for compliance training video creation, featuring realistic AI presenters and Subtitles/captions. Its capabilities support Scenario-Based Learning, making complex topics more digestible and effective for employees.

Does HeyGen support seamless integration for distributing training content?

Absolutely. HeyGen is designed to support LMS integrations, ensuring your generated employee training videos can be easily distributed and tracked within your existing learning management systems. This makes scaling your training initiatives efficient and straightforward.

