Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second scenario-based learning video for all employees, focusing on resolving common workplace conflicts with a realistic and interactive feel, employing diverse "AI avatars" to portray different perspectives. The visual and audio style should be professional and encouraging, promoting collaborative problem-solving.
Produce a 30-second compliance training video for all staff, covering essential anti-harassment policies, presented with a formal, concise visual style and an authoritative yet approachable voiceover. Crucially, this video will ensure accessibility by generating accurate "Subtitles/captions" for all dialogue.
Design a 50-second policy update video intended for HR teams and company leadership, showcasing new guidelines with a modern, company-branded visual style and a dynamic professional voiceover. This video will make full use of HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to maintain brand consistency and expedite creation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Boost Employee Engagement in Conduct Training.
Enhance participation and memory of crucial workplace conduct policies by delivering interactive and visually rich AI-generated content.
Streamline and Scale Workplace Compliance Training.
Efficiently produce and distribute comprehensive workplace conduct and compliance videos to all employees, regardless of location, with AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify creating workplace conduct videos?
HeyGen's Workplace Conduct Video Generator streamlines the production of essential employee training videos by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This allows HR teams to efficiently create workplace conduct videos without extensive video production experience.
Can HeyGen help create engaging workplace etiquette videos with custom branding?
Yes, HeyGen features a Creative Engine with customizable video templates and robust branding controls to help you create engaging workplace etiquette videos. You can easily incorporate your company's logo and colors to ensure all content aligns with your brand identity, enhancing learner engagement.
What features make HeyGen effective for compliance training videos?
HeyGen provides an End-to-End Video Generation solution for compliance training video creation, featuring realistic AI presenters and Subtitles/captions. Its capabilities support Scenario-Based Learning, making complex topics more digestible and effective for employees.
Does HeyGen support seamless integration for distributing training content?
Absolutely. HeyGen is designed to support LMS integrations, ensuring your generated employee training videos can be easily distributed and tracked within your existing learning management systems. This makes scaling your training initiatives efficient and straightforward.