Create Wellness Program Onboarding Videos with AI
Boost new hire engagement in wellness programs. Create personalized onboarding videos efficiently with HeyGen's AI avatars.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a dynamic 45-second microlearning module as an engaging onboarding video for all employees, explaining how to utilize specific aspects of the wellness program for personalized well-being. The visual presentation should be upbeat and clear, using crisp graphics and text overlays to simplify complex information, with the audio style being encouraging and easy to follow. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to ensure accurate and impactful communication of the benefits.
Produce a concise 30-second employee onboarding video for HR teams to introduce key wellness initiatives during initial orientation, highlighting how these programs contribute to overall employee satisfaction and cost efficiency. The visual design should be professional yet warm, using HeyGen's Templates & scenes to ensure a consistent, high-quality look, accompanied by a soothing background track. This video will effectively communicate the value proposition of the wellness programs in a brief, impactful format.
Craft a 75-second AI-powered wellness video aimed at current and prospective employees, sharing inspiring testimonials about the success and scalability of the company's wellness programs. The visual and audio style should be authentic and motivational, incorporating a mix of realistic stock footage from HeyGen's Media library/stock support to convey genuine experiences, complemented by uplifting music. This video intends to build trust and encourage broader participation by showcasing real-world benefits.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create Scalable Wellness Program Content.
Effortlessly produce a wide range of wellness program modules and reach all new hires with consistent, high-quality video content.
Boost Onboarding Engagement and Retention.
Enhance new hire participation and knowledge retention in wellness programs through engaging AI-powered onboarding videos.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help HR teams create engaging wellness program onboarding videos for new hires?
HeyGen empowers HR teams to quickly create professional and engaging wellness program onboarding videos. Utilizing AI video avatars and a text-to-video generator, you can easily transform scripts into visually rich content, fostering a positive company culture and promoting healthy habits from day one.
What makes HeyGen an efficient solution for scaling employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen offers unparalleled scalability for employee onboarding videos by leveraging AI video technology. Our platform allows for rapid content creation and updates using AI avatars, significantly reducing production time and costs while ensuring consistent, high-quality microlearning modules for all new hires.
Can HeyGen personalize AI-powered wellness videos to reflect our company's brand?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling you to customize AI-powered wellness videos with your company's logo, colors, and specific messaging. This ensures each personalized onboarding video seamlessly integrates into your existing company culture and wellness programs.
Does HeyGen offer templates for AI training videos suitable for employee onboarding?
Yes, HeyGen features a variety of professional templates and scenes designed to streamline the creation of AI training videos for employee onboarding. These templates provide a strong foundation, allowing users to quickly produce impactful content for new hires, even without extensive video editing experience.