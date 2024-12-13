Create Engaging Welcome Kit Overview Videos Instantly

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second informative "onboarding video" specifically designed for remote team members, outlining the key components of their physical welcome kit. This video should adopt a clean, instructional visual style with clear text overlays, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script functionality and subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and clarity.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 30-second "welcome video" targeted at HR professionals aiming to significantly boost new employee engagement. The visual style should be inspiring and energetic, showcasing brand values through HeyGen's templates & scenes, complemented by compelling stock footage from the media library/stock support to create an immediate positive impression.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 50-second concise "employee onboarding video" that serves as a quick-start guide to the welcome kit and immediate first steps for new team members. Employ a direct and action-oriented visual style, making use of HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize for various internal platforms, ensuring efficient delivery of essential information.
How to Create Welcome Kit Overview Videos

Streamline your new hire experience by crafting professional, engaging welcome kit overview videos effortlessly with HeyGen.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by writing or pasting your welcome kit overview script. HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability allows you to transform your text directly into spoken dialogue, kickstarting your onboarding video creation.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Visuals
Bring your script to life by choosing from a diverse library of "AI avatars" to present your welcome kit overview. Complement your chosen avatar with suitable visuals from the media library or upload your own assets.
3
Step 3
Customize Branding and Voice
Reinforce your company identity by applying your logo and brand colors using "Branding controls (logo, colors)". Enhance clarity with professional "Voiceover generation" for narration or supplementary information.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Welcome Kit Video
Finalize your video by adding "Subtitles/captions" for accessibility. Utilize "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to generate your welcome kit overview video in the perfect format for any platform, ensuring your welcome video is ready for new hires.

Inspire and Motivate New Hires with AI Videos

Create uplifting welcome videos that effectively convey company culture and values, fostering a positive initial experience for new employees.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of engaging employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen's AI video generator simplifies producing professional employee onboarding videos by converting scripts into engaging content. You can leverage our extensive library of onboarding video templates to quickly welcome new hires, ensuring consistent messaging and brand integration.

What are the key benefits of using video for welcome kit overview videos?

Utilizing video for welcome kit overview videos significantly boosts employee engagement and helps new hires quickly grasp company culture. Engaging visuals and clear explanations lead to better understanding and can improve employee retention from day one.

Can I customize welcome videos created with HeyGen to match my company's branding?

Absolutely, HeyGen offers robust branding controls to ensure your welcome videos perfectly align with your company culture. You can incorporate your logo and brand colors, and even use custom AI avatars to deliver personalized messages from your leadership team, all generated from simple text-to-video.

Is it possible to convert existing training documents into dynamic onboarding videos using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to easily transform static training documents into dynamic onboarding videos. Our platform supports document-to-video conversion, making it simple to create how-to videos and comprehensive onboarding video content by just providing your script or existing text.

