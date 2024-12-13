Create Engaging Welcome Kit Overview Videos Instantly
Enhance employee engagement and retention. Quickly produce engaging onboarding videos using HeyGen's customizable templates & scenes.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second informative "onboarding video" specifically designed for remote team members, outlining the key components of their physical welcome kit. This video should adopt a clean, instructional visual style with clear text overlays, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script functionality and subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and clarity.
Produce a dynamic 30-second "welcome video" targeted at HR professionals aiming to significantly boost new employee engagement. The visual style should be inspiring and energetic, showcasing brand values through HeyGen's templates & scenes, complemented by compelling stock footage from the media library/stock support to create an immediate positive impression.
Design a 50-second concise "employee onboarding video" that serves as a quick-start guide to the welcome kit and immediate first steps for new team members. Employ a direct and action-oriented visual style, making use of HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize for various internal platforms, ensuring efficient delivery of essential information.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI.
Leverage AI video to make welcome kits and onboarding training more interactive and memorable, improving new hire retention.
Scale Onboarding Courses for Global Reach.
Easily produce a high volume of engaging onboarding videos, ensuring consistent information delivery to all new hires globally.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen streamline the creation of engaging employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen's AI video generator simplifies producing professional employee onboarding videos by converting scripts into engaging content. You can leverage our extensive library of onboarding video templates to quickly welcome new hires, ensuring consistent messaging and brand integration.
What are the key benefits of using video for welcome kit overview videos?
Utilizing video for welcome kit overview videos significantly boosts employee engagement and helps new hires quickly grasp company culture. Engaging visuals and clear explanations lead to better understanding and can improve employee retention from day one.
Can I customize welcome videos created with HeyGen to match my company's branding?
Absolutely, HeyGen offers robust branding controls to ensure your welcome videos perfectly align with your company culture. You can incorporate your logo and brand colors, and even use custom AI avatars to deliver personalized messages from your leadership team, all generated from simple text-to-video.
Is it possible to convert existing training documents into dynamic onboarding videos using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen allows you to easily transform static training documents into dynamic onboarding videos. Our platform supports document-to-video conversion, making it simple to create how-to videos and comprehensive onboarding video content by just providing your script or existing text.