Generate a 45-second "intro video" to warmly greet attendees for a local community art workshop. The video should adopt a friendly, illustrative visual aesthetic with vibrant colors, paired with gentle acoustic background music. Incorporate HeyGen's "AI avatars" to deliver personalized messages, making the welcome feel more intimate and playful for all community members joining the event.
Produce a 60-second corporate onboarding "event video" designed to welcome new hires to a dynamic company culture. This video requires a professional, minimalist visual style, conveying key information clearly with sophisticated instrumental music. Leverage HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" feature to ensure accessibility and clarity, effectively using it as an "event video maker" to streamline the onboarding experience.
Create a brisk 20-second welcome clip for an online marketing webinar, aimed at small business owners and aspiring marketers. The video should have a fast-paced, engaging, and contemporary visual style, complemented by energetic background music. Utilize HeyGen's robust "Media library/stock support" to quickly assemble visually rich content, establishing an exciting "Youtube Intro Video" that encourages active participation.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Craft engaging welcome videos for any event, from online webinars to grand conferences, ensuring your attendees feel valued and informed right from the start.

Browse our diverse collection of "video templates" designed for various event types. Start with a professionally pre-designed layout from our "Templates & scenes" to quickly build your welcome message.
Personalize your video by adjusting colors, fonts, and adding your event's specific details. Utilize our "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to ensure consistency with your event's theme and visual identity.
Integrate an "AI avatar" to deliver your welcome speech or upload your own media clips and images. You can also leverage our extensive "Media library/stock support" for engaging visuals and background music.
Generate your finished welcome video in high resolution. Use "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize it for platforms like "Youtube" or "social media", ready to greet your attendees.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging event videos quickly?

HeyGen is an intuitive event video maker that allows you to create captivating event videos using a diverse collection of video templates. Simply select a template, add your content, and customize it to produce a professional promo video or recap video for any occasion.

Does HeyGen offer features for crafting unique welcome and intro videos?

Absolutely! HeyGen empowers you to design personalized welcome videos and dynamic intro videos for platforms like YouTube and social media. You can integrate logo reveals, engaging animations, and customization tools to make a memorable first impression.

What kind of creative control do I have over my video production with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive creative control for your video content creation, including AI avatars, text-to-video from script, and a robust media library. You can also utilize branding controls for logos and colors, ensuring your event teaser video or any other production perfectly aligns with your brand.

Can I add custom elements like music and transitions to my HeyGen videos?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to enhance your videos with a variety of custom elements, including background music, transitions, and dynamic visual effects. This helps you create high-quality, animated intros and event slideshows that are both creative and professional.

