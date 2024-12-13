Create Welcome Back Videos That Engage

Easily create engaging and creative animated welcome back videos with HeyGen's templates & scenes.

332/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 45-second 'Welcome Video' for new or returning team members, aiming for a sleek, modern corporate aesthetic. The video should incorporate customizable 'Templates & scenes' to introduce company values or team highlights, complemented by a professional 'Voiceover generation' from HeyGen, creating a warm and inviting professional atmosphere.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 20-second 'YouTube Intro Video' to welcome returning subscribers, showcasing a creative animated style with expressive 'text animations'. The visuals should be vibrant and fast-paced, supported by a catchy jingle and engaging stock footage from HeyGen's 'Media library/stock support', setting an energetic tone for new content.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a heartfelt 60-second 'welcome back video' for a community or clients, employing an illustrative and sincere visual style with gentle background music. Use an 'AI avatar' from HeyGen to deliver a warm message, perhaps incorporating personal touches by including 'add images' to make the returning audience feel truly appreciated.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Welcome Back Videos

Craft engaging and personalized welcome back videos quickly with HeyGen's intuitive tools, making every return memorable for your audience.

1
Step 1
Choose a Welcome Template
Start by selecting from our diverse range of "Templates & scenes" to find the perfect "video templates" for your welcome message, setting the right tone for your audience.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Visuals
Enhance your video by adding "images" from our extensive "Media library/stock support" or upload your own to personalize your welcome message.
3
Step 3
Generate a Voiceover
Bring your script to life by utilizing our advanced "Voiceover generation". Input your text and choose from a variety of AI voices to create a professional "voiceover".
4
Step 4
Add Engaging Text Animations
Make your message dynamic with engaging "text animations". Customize the style and timing of your text to capture attention and highlight key information.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create more courses and reach more learners

.

Develop inviting 'welcome back' videos for your online courses, broadening your reach and effectively re-engaging students globally.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging welcome back videos?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create captivating welcome back videos using a wide array of customizable video templates. Our intuitive video editor allows you to add animated elements, text animations, and personalize content to perfectly suit your message.

What creative customization options are available for my animated videos?

With HeyGen, you can fully customize your animated videos by incorporating various elements like text animations, music, and images. Our platform provides tools to make your content modern, playful, and illustrative, ensuring a unique and creative animated output.

Can HeyGen generate a professional YouTube Intro Video quickly?

Absolutely, HeyGen streamlines the process of generating a professional YouTube Intro Video. Utilize our AI avatars and text-to-video from script feature to quickly produce high-quality, animated introductions that capture your audience's attention.

Does HeyGen offer features to enhance the overall production quality of my creative videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust features to elevate your creative video production, including advanced voiceover generation and branding controls. Easily add music, images, and text to ensure your videos are polished and professional.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo