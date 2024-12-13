Create Weekly Summary Videos Effortlessly with AI

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce an energetic 30-second highlight video designed for social media influencers and content creators, showcasing their best moments from the past week. Employ a dynamic visual style with fast cuts, upbeat music, and engaging templates & scenes from HeyGen to create visually captivating recaps that grab attention instantly.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a reflective 45-second year-in-review video perfect for small business owners and personal brand builders, summarizing their journey and milestones. The aesthetic should be warm and inviting, blending personal footage with animated elements, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars to introduce segments or act as a digital host for these meaningful summary videos.
Example Prompt 3
Design a concise 90-second weekly project update video for marketing teams and project managers, outlining progress and upcoming tasks. The visual presentation should be infographic-style, clean, and easy to digest, using text-to-video from script to seamlessly transform written updates into a structured and informative video.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Weekly Summary Videos

Effortlessly transform your weekly highlights into engaging recap videos with HeyGen's AI Recap Video Maker, perfect for keeping your audience informed.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin by choosing from a range of professional recap video templates to quickly structure your weekly summary, leveraging HeyGen's 'Templates & scenes' capability.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Upload your specific event footage or select assets from our rich media library to populate your weekly summary, ensuring all highlights are included.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Message
Enhance your recap video for clarity and accessibility by adding automatic subtitles, a key feature for engaging a wider audience with your content.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share
Produce your high-quality weekly summary video, utilizing HeyGen's export options for various aspect ratios, perfect for social media sharing.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create visually captivating recap videos for my content?

HeyGen empowers you to produce engaging "visually captivating recaps" by leveraging "AI avatars", "Text-to-video from script", and a rich library of "recap video templates". You can easily add "dynamic transitions" and "motion graphics" to make your "summary videos" truly stand out on "social media".

What features does HeyGen offer for customizing my summary videos for social media?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options for your "summary videos" intended for "social media". You can apply "branding controls" to "integrate your logo" and colors, utilize "automatic subtitles", and "add music" to create a cohesive brand presence. Its "aspect-ratio resizing & exports" ensure your "highlight videos" are optimized for various platforms.

Can I generate professional voiceovers and automatic subtitles for my weekly summary videos using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen's advanced "AI tools" include robust "voiceover generation" capabilities, allowing you to add "professional voiceovers" to your "weekly summary videos". It also automatically generates "subtitles/captions", enhancing accessibility and engagement for your audience, making your "recap videos" more impactful.

Does HeyGen provide templates to easily create "year-in-review" or "highlight videos"?

Yes, HeyGen offers a diverse selection of "recap video templates" and "scenes" designed to simplify the creation of specialized content like "year-in-review videos" and "highlight videos". These "easy-to-use" templates provide a professional starting point for your "dynamic storytelling", enabling you to "create recap videos" with efficiency.

