Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Showcase Customer Success Stories.
Produce engaging AI videos to effectively highlight authentic customer testimonials and build trust.
Generate Social Media Customer Videos.
Quickly create engaging social media videos from customer feedback to boost audience engagement.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen utilize AI to generate voices?
HeyGen employs sophisticated AI voice generator technology to convert text into highly natural and expressive speech. Users can create AI voices with precise pitch & emotion control and speed control, essential for professional video voiceovers and AI audiobooks.
Can HeyGen's AI voice capabilities integrate with existing technical workflows?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust APIs designed for seamless integration into various technical systems and applications. This feature enables efficient team collaboration and automates the process of generating high-quality video voiceovers and AI captions at scale.
What multilingual voice generation options does HeyGen provide?
HeyGen offers extensive support for multilingual voices, allowing you to generate diverse content for a global audience. Our platform includes advanced AI dubbing features, which seamlessly convert existing content into various languages for broader reach.
What types of content can I enhance using HeyGen's AI voiceovers?
HeyGen's powerful AI voice generator is versatile, capable of enhancing various content types, including professional video voiceovers for YouTube videos, engaging narratives for Podcasts, and dynamic audio for social media videos. It provides realistic AI voiceovers suitable for diverse platforms and audiences.