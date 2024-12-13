Create Version Release Videos: Share New Features Fast
Generate compelling product update videos and release notes instantly with HeyGen's powerful Text-to-video from script.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a dynamic 30-second shareable video clip for social media announcing a new version release, targeting prospective users with a trendy visual style and modern music, leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes for a quick and impactful production.
Produce a compelling 60-second product storytelling video for stakeholders and new users, detailing the evolution and value of a product video collection with a professional, inspiring visual and narrative-driven audio style, enhancing the message through HeyGen's Voiceover generation.
Design an instructional 90-second flexible demo video for technical users, explaining a key enhancement mentioned in the release notes, featuring a clear, calm visual approach with background music complementing precise narration, and ensuring accessibility using HeyGen's Subtitles/captions.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create Engaging Product Release Videos for Social.
Quickly produce shareable video clips for product updates and new features, maximizing engagement on social media platforms.
Enhance Internal Product Feature Training.
Boost team engagement and retention on new features and product updates with dynamic, easy-to-understand AI-powered training videos.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline the creation of product update videos and new feature announcements?
HeyGen allows you to effortlessly create engaging "product update videos" and "new feature" announcements with AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. You can quickly generate "release notes" videos, ensuring your audience is always informed about your latest offerings.
Can HeyGen help create flexible demo videos with screen recording capabilities?
Absolutely, HeyGen enables you to produce dynamic and "flexible demo videos" by combining "screen recording for product videos" with an AI avatar presenter. Utilize the integrated "webcam and screen recorder" to showcase your product's functionality effectively.
What features does HeyGen offer to make product videos shareable across various platforms?
HeyGen makes your content highly "shareable" by allowing you to easily generate "shareable video clips" with customizable aspect ratios and export options. You can add subtitles and branding controls to ensure your "product videos" are optimized for "social" media and wider distribution.
How can HeyGen enhance product storytelling and consolidate video collections?
HeyGen significantly improves your "product storytelling" by enabling you to create consistent, branded content using AI avatars and customizable templates. Organize all your marketing materials into cohesive "product video collections", simplifying content management and distribution.