Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 30-second shareable video clip for social media announcing a new version release, targeting prospective users with a trendy visual style and modern music, leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes for a quick and impactful production.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a compelling 60-second product storytelling video for stakeholders and new users, detailing the evolution and value of a product video collection with a professional, inspiring visual and narrative-driven audio style, enhancing the message through HeyGen's Voiceover generation.
Example Prompt 3
Design an instructional 90-second flexible demo video for technical users, explaining a key enhancement mentioned in the release notes, featuring a clear, calm visual approach with background music complementing precise narration, and ensuring accessibility using HeyGen's Subtitles/captions.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Version Release Videos

Quickly showcase your latest product updates and new features with compelling, shareable videos, designed to inform and engage your audience effectively.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Outline your product's new features or updates. Write a clear and concise script that highlights key benefits, ready for production using our Text-to-video from script capability.
2
Step 2
Record or Select Visuals
Capture product walkthroughs and demonstrations using the integrated webcam and screen recorder, or select pre-made scenes and media to visually explain your screen recording for product videos.
3
Step 3
Enhance and Brand Your Video
Apply your unique branding with customizable logos and colors using Branding controls to maintain a consistent look. Add professional voiceover generation and subtitles to elevate your product storytelling.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Release
Finalize your video by leveraging Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms. Generate shareable video clips and direct links to distribute your version release videos across social media and internal channels.

Develop High-Impact Feature Announcement Ads

Rapidly create compelling video ads to effectively announce new features and product versions, driving interest and adoption efficiently.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of product update videos and new feature announcements?

HeyGen allows you to effortlessly create engaging "product update videos" and "new feature" announcements with AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. You can quickly generate "release notes" videos, ensuring your audience is always informed about your latest offerings.

Can HeyGen help create flexible demo videos with screen recording capabilities?

Absolutely, HeyGen enables you to produce dynamic and "flexible demo videos" by combining "screen recording for product videos" with an AI avatar presenter. Utilize the integrated "webcam and screen recorder" to showcase your product's functionality effectively.

What features does HeyGen offer to make product videos shareable across various platforms?

HeyGen makes your content highly "shareable" by allowing you to easily generate "shareable video clips" with customizable aspect ratios and export options. You can add subtitles and branding controls to ensure your "product videos" are optimized for "social" media and wider distribution.

How can HeyGen enhance product storytelling and consolidate video collections?

HeyGen significantly improves your "product storytelling" by enabling you to create consistent, branded content using AI avatars and customizable templates. Organize all your marketing materials into cohesive "product video collections", simplifying content management and distribution.

