Create Vendor Setup Videos Fast with AI

Simplify vendor management processes with customizable how-to videos, powered by HeyGen's efficient Templates & scenes for rapid creation.

399/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a comprehensive 60-second 'how-to video' targeting existing vendors who need a detailed walkthrough of updating their information on the vendor portal. The video should employ a professional tutorial style, combining screen recordings with an AI avatar's explanation, all supported by precise 'Subtitles/captions' generated from the 'Text-to-video from script' feature to ensure every step in the 'vendor management processes' is understood.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a compelling 30-second promotional video aimed at 'HR teams' and procurement managers, showcasing how 'create vendor setup videos' can significantly reduce 'onboarding time'. The visual style should be modern and infographic-driven, utilizing an authoritative 'AI Voice Actor' to highlight efficiency gains and demonstrate the professional output achievable with 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' for various platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Design an informative 50-second 'video tutorial' for companies with diverse global vendors, focusing on customized setup procedures and supporting 'multiple languages'. This video should visually convey flexibility with dynamic 'Templates & scenes' and feature 'AI avatars' speaking in various languages, complemented by 'Subtitles/captions' to ensure clarity for every international partner, highlighting the power of 'AI-driven video templates' for global reach.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Vendor Setup Videos

Quickly create clear, professional vendor onboarding guides and training videos using HeyGen's AI Video Generator to streamline your vendor management.

1
Step 1
Select an AI-Driven Template
Begin your project by choosing from a range of professionally designed AI-driven video templates, perfect for crafting engaging vendor setup videos.
2
Step 2
Add Your AI Avatar
Personalize your instructional content by selecting an engaging AI avatar to act as your on-screen presenter, making your vendor training more dynamic.
3
Step 3
Generate a Voiceover
Enhance clarity and professionalism by utilizing HeyGen's advanced voiceover generation feature to add natural-sounding narration to your video.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Complete your vendor onboarding video by exporting it in your desired aspect ratio, ready for seamless distribution to new vendors.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex Vendor Processes

.

Easily transform intricate vendor management processes and portal training into clear, understandable AI-powered video tutorials.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of vendor setup videos?

HeyGen streamlines the process to create vendor setup videos by leveraging AI-driven video templates and our powerful AI Video Generator. You can quickly produce engaging training videos and video tutorials for efficient vendor onboarding, significantly reducing onboarding time.

Can HeyGen's AI Avatars enhance our vendor portal training?

Absolutely. HeyGen's realistic AI Avatars can deliver vendor portal training and how-to videos in multiple languages, ensuring clear communication for global vendors. This feature helps HR teams standardize vendor management processes with professional, consistent visuals and AI Voice Actor capabilities.

What features does HeyGen offer for streamlined processes in vendor onboarding?

HeyGen provides comprehensive tools to create impactful vendor setup videos that contribute to streamlined processes for vendor onboarding. Utilize the AI Captions Generator, custom branding controls, and a robust media library to ensure your instructional videos are clear, accessible, and align with your company's identity.

Why should businesses use HeyGen for how-to videos and instructional videos related to vendor management?

Businesses should choose HeyGen to efficiently create high-quality how-to videos and instructional videos for vendor management processes. Our platform allows you to produce professional video tutorials quickly, improving clarity and consistency across all vendor setup and onboarding stages.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo