Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce an impactful 90-second investor pitch video designed to captivate Venture Capitalists seeking innovative solutions and secure funding. Develop a story-driven narrative using vibrant animations and smooth transitions, underscored by an upbeat soundtrack. Incorporate HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver your AI-powered storytelling, ensuring authenticity and a professional presentation.
Design a persuasive 45-second product pitch video specifically for investors keen on product-led growth, aiming to develop an animated explainer video that clearly outlines your unique value proposition. Utilize an explainer video style featuring elegant graphics and a well-modulated narration to demystify complex features. Streamline the creation process by leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes to achieve a professional, branded look efficiently.
Craft a dynamic 30-second startup pitch video aimed at angel investors and accelerators, designed to inspire them with your company's unique vision and potential. Present a fast-paced, visually driven narrative with a modern aesthetic, integrating strong branding elements. Enhance your delivery with a compelling, well-modulated narration using HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature, ensuring your message resonates powerfully.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Generate High-Impact Pitch Videos.
Rapidly produce professional and persuasive VC pitch videos using AI to captivate potential investors and articulate your vision clearly.
Inspire Investors and Secure Funding.
Craft engaging, AI-powered investor pitches that effectively convey your market opportunity and inspire confidence, leading to successful funding rounds.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen help create compelling investor pitch videos?
HeyGen's AI-powered storytelling capabilities allow you to create compelling investor pitches effortlessly. Leverage its intuitive VC Pitch Video Generator to transform your vision into a professional video that secures funding.
What creative options does HeyGen offer for investor pitches?
HeyGen empowers you to craft a narrative using diverse creative options. Integrate AI avatars, utilize customizable templates and scenes, and apply branding controls to create a visually impactful investor pitch video.
Can HeyGen transform my existing investor pitch deck into a video?
Yes, HeyGen streamlines the process, allowing you to easily transform your pitch deck into a professional video. You can create your script from scratch or convert your PPT-to-video, enhancing it with AI avatars and voiceover generation.
Does HeyGen support advanced visual storytelling for my market opportunity?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides powerful tools for AI-powered storytelling, enabling you to articulate your vision, strategy, and market opportunity with clarity. Incorporate animations and dynamic visuals to captivate your audience and secure funding.