Create User Adoption Videos That Drive Engagement

Boost user adoption and simplify onboarding with engaging instructional videos, easily produced using HeyGen's AI avatars.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a dynamic 30-second user adoption video designed for existing users, showcasing a newly released feature that significantly boosts productivity. Employ energetic motion graphics and vibrant templates & scenes from the media library to highlight the update, accompanied by contemporary music and an enthusiastic AI voice to drive user engagement and re-adoption.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a professional 60-second instructional video aimed at users facing specific workflow challenges, offering a detailed product walkthrough for a complex feature. Utilize a calm, step-by-step visual approach with UI simulations, and ensure clarity with subtitles/captions generated from a precise text-to-video script, delivered by a neutral AI voice.
Example Prompt 3
Design an engaging 45-second video full of quick tips to improve overall user adoption for intermediate users seeking to maximize their product efficiency. This video should feature quick cuts and animated visuals, with a conversational AI avatar delivering concise advice, easily adaptable for various platforms through aspect-ratio resizing & exports, all set to light, motivational music.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create User Adoption Videos

Boost user engagement and product understanding by crafting impactful instructional videos that seamlessly guide your audience through new features and workflows.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and Choose an AI Avatar
Develop a precise script for your user adoption video. Then, select from a diverse library of HeyGen's AI avatars to present your content engagingly, ensuring a professional and consistent on-screen presence.
2
Step 2
Add Visuals and Branding Elements
Enhance your instructional video by adding relevant visuals, utilizing HeyGen's extensive media library, or uploading your own assets. Incorporate your brand's logo and specific colors using branding controls for a cohesive look.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers and Subtitles
Transform your script into natural-sounding speech with advanced voiceover generation. Further improve accessibility and comprehension for all users by easily adding precise subtitles or captions to your video.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video for Easy Sharing
Finalize your user onboarding video by exporting it in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms. Your high-quality video is now ready to be shared, driving better product understanding and engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of user adoption videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling user adoption videos efficiently using AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This innovative approach simplifies the entire video production process, ensuring your messages drive successful user adoption.

Can HeyGen be used to produce effective SaaS instructional videos and user onboarding videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides templates and powerful tools to easily generate high-quality SaaS instructional videos and user onboarding videos. You can ensure a smooth onboarding process and boost user engagement with engaging video content.

What features does HeyGen offer to create impactful product walkthroughs?

HeyGen offers advanced text-to-video capabilities and realistic voiceover generation to create dynamic product walkthroughs. These tools enable the creation of clear UI simulations, effectively guiding users through your product.

What creative options are available in HeyGen for personalizing adoption videos?

HeyGen allows extensive customization for your adoption videos with branding controls for logos and colors, alongside a rich media library. You can also leverage animated videos and motion graphics to make your content truly stand out and resonate with users.

