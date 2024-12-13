Create Upskilling Program Videos: Boost Workforce Skills

Accelerate Workforce Development and future-proof your team. Generate professional training videos from script with HeyGen's text-to-video.

Example Prompt 1
For Business Executives concerned about AI disruption, craft a compelling 60-second modern and futuristic video demonstrating how proactive Workforce Development can mitigate risks. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present key insights and statistics, ensuring an analytical and confident audio style to underscore the importance of reskilling efforts.
Example Prompt 2
How can we motivate employees like customer service reps to pursue new career paths such as cybersecurity analysts? Create a dynamic 30-second motivational video with an energetic soundtrack, featuring rapid transitions and success stories. Employ HeyGen's voiceover generation to deliver powerful, encouraging messages about career transformation through upskilling.
Example Prompt 3
Simplify the message around adopting a skills-first approach for HR strategists and L&D professionals with a 75-second explanatory, polished, and informative video. Leverage HeyGen's templates & scenes to visually demonstrate the benefits of integrating this strategy into HRStrategy, maintaining a calm and persuasive tone throughout.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Upskilling Program Videos

Quickly produce professional upskilling program videos to address skills gaps and enhance your Talent Development initiatives with AI-powered platforms.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project with a Template
Begin by selecting a pre-designed template or a blank scene. Paste your script to outline the core content for your upskilling programs.
2
Step 2
Choose an AI Avatar and Voice
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your instructors. The platform will automatically generate natural-sounding voiceovers from your script, ensuring consistent training delivery.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding Elements
Customize your video with your brand's unique colors and logo using the branding controls. This ensures your Workforce Development content maintains a consistent and professional identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Program
Finalize your video, adjusting the aspect ratio if needed, and export it in your desired format. Deploy your new upskilling video to effectively address skills gaps.

Clarify Complex Skills Training

Simplify intricate topics within upskilling and retraining programs using AI video, making complex skills accessible and enhancing overall workforce learning.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging upskilling program videos for Workforce Development?

HeyGen empowers Workforce Development teams to quickly create upskilling program videos using realistic AI avatars and text-to-video from script. This allows for efficient production of high-quality training content without complex video editing.

What features make HeyGen an efficient AI-powered platform for training and retraining initiatives?

HeyGen's AI-powered platform streamlines training and retraining by converting scripts into video with voiceover generation, subtitles/captions, and a wide range of templates & scenes. This significantly reduces production time and resources.

How does HeyGen support Talent Development teams in closing skills gaps with a skills-first approach?

HeyGen enables Talent Development teams to rapidly produce targeted upskilling programs that address specific skills gaps. By leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video, organizations can deliver consistent, scalable training content tailored to a skills-first approach.

Can upskilling program videos created with HeyGen be customized with specific branding controls?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your company's logo and specific colors into every upskilling program video. This ensures brand consistency across all your internal and external training materials.

