Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second step-by-step video guide explaining how to resolve a frequently encountered software bug for everyday software users. Utilize a professional, clean visual style with clear screen recordings and articulate voiceover generation to ensure the solution is delivered with precision and clarity, minimizing user frustration.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a vibrant 30-second video tutorial aimed at general consumers, showing how to quickly reset a common smart home device. Leverage dynamic quick cuts and bold on-screen graphics, complemented by automatic subtitles/captions, to create an impactful and easily digestible troubleshooting video that gets straight to the point.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 40-second AI-driven video guide for small business owners, walking them through the process of setting up a new network printer. Select a modern, informative visual style, incorporating infographic-style visuals and leveraging HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to present complex technical steps in an accessible and efficient manner.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Troubleshooting Videos

Effortlessly transform your troubleshooting steps into clear, engaging, and professional video guides using AI-driven tools.

1
Step 1
Select Your Foundation
Begin by pasting your troubleshooting script or choosing a template to generate the initial scenes for your video guide.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars
Bring your instructions to life by selecting an AI avatar to present your troubleshooting steps with clarity and professionalism.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Voice and Captions
Generate a professional voiceover from your script and ensure accessibility by automatically adding subtitles to your video.
4
Step 4
Export Your Guide
Apply branding controls, review your complete troubleshooting video, and then export it in your desired aspect ratio and format.

Simplify Complex Technical Troubleshooting

Transform intricate technical issues into easily digestible AI video explanations, making troubleshooting accessible and enhancing user understanding.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating troubleshooting videos?

HeyGen streamlines the process of creating troubleshooting videos using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. You can quickly generate professional AI-driven video guides from a script, significantly reducing production time and effort.

Can HeyGen help produce engaging step-by-step video guides?

Yes, HeyGen is ideal for producing engaging step-by-step video guides and how-to videos. Utilize pre-built templates, an AI Voice Actor, and an AI Captions Generator to deliver clear, professional instructions efficiently.

What advanced features support professional video creation with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers a suite of AI tools designed for professional video creation, including customizable AI avatars, voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles. These features enable users to produce high-quality explainer videos and video tutorials for various applications like internal knowledge sharing or customer support.

How can HeyGen enhance the quality and accessibility of training videos?

HeyGen enhances training new staff and technical documentation through its versatile video creation platform. With capabilities like branding controls, media library support, and aspect-ratio resizing, HeyGen ensures your training videos are both visually consistent and accessible across platforms.

