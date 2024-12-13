Create Training Program Promotion Videos That Drive Engagement

Craft engaging training videos with ease. Transform your scripts into professional, high-quality content using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second explainer video for tech professionals, highlighting a new specialized training program. This training video production should feature clean, professional visuals with instructional animated elements and clear audio, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to present complex information engagingly without needing a human presenter.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second recruitment video for corporate HR teams, promoting an upcoming leadership development program. The video should have a dynamic, informative visual style with concise narration, emphasizing efficient planning your videos. Illustrate how HeyGen's Voiceover generation can provide consistent, high-quality audio across various program modules.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 30-second introductory video aimed at online learners, offering a preview of a new 'how-to' course. The visuals should be bright and user-friendly, resembling an interactive interface, with clear, approachable narration. Ensure accessibility and comprehension by showcasing the automatic Subtitles/captions feature provided by HeyGen, enhancing the overall quality of training videos.
How to Create Training Program Promotion Videos

Craft compelling promotional videos for your training programs efficiently, engaging your audience with professional visuals and clear messaging.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Develop a concise and engaging script that highlights the key benefits of your training program. Leverage the "Text-to-video from script" feature to quickly transform your text into a dynamic video foundation.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter and Visuals
Select from a diverse range of "AI avatars" to represent your brand or message. Integrate relevant media from the stock library or upload your own to illustrate key points and create engaging training videos.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Enhancements
Personalize your promotional video with your brand's unique style. Apply "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to maintain consistency and add captions for improved accessibility and viewer engagement.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your video is polished, easily "export" it in your desired aspect ratio and quality. This critical final step ensures your professional, high-quality promotional video is ready for sharing across all platforms to attract more participants to your training program.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging training videos efficiently?

HeyGen's AI-powered platform allows you to quickly create professional training videos from a script using AI avatars and voice-overs, significantly streamlining your training video production.

Can HeyGen assist with planning and producing animated training videos?

Yes, HeyGen empowers you to bring your creative vision to life for animated videos, offering a variety of AI avatars and templates to help with planning your videos and production.

How does HeyGen ensure high-quality audio and video for training content?

HeyGen provides advanced voiceover generation and automatically includes captions and subtitles, ensuring high-quality audio and video output for all your training content.

What features does HeyGen offer for creating impactful training program promotion videos?

With HeyGen, you can create training program promotion videos directly from a script, utilizing customizable templates and branding controls to effectively convey your message.

