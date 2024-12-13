Create Tone Guidelines Videos: Master Your Brand Voice

Ensure brand consistency across all communications. Transform your video scripts into engaging tone guidelines videos with our advanced text-to-video features.

463/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second explainer video designed for HR teams and internal communication specialists, demonstrating the creation of a "tone of voice guidelines template". This video should adopt an informative and instructional visual style, employing clean graphics and a friendly, encouraging voice. Leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to effortlessly convert detailed instructions into a dynamic presentation, enhanced by "subtitles/captions" for accessibility and clarity, ensuring a "consistent tone" across all internal communications.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a vibrant 30-second promotional video aimed at content creators and small business owners, illustrating how to define and embody their "brand persona" through compelling narratives. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and modern, utilizing upbeat music and energetic visuals. Incorporate HeyGen's diverse "templates & scenes" to create eye-catching backdrops and showcase different aspects of a brand's personality, ensuring the final output can be optimized for various platforms using "aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to create "engaging videos".
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a 90-second thought-leadership video for freelancers and marketing agencies, discussing the strategic importance of a well-defined "video script" in maintaining "consistent, on-brand content". The video should present a sleek, expert-led visual approach with a persuasive and authoritative voice. Utilize HeyGen's capability to generate "Text-to-video from script" to seamlessly transform written concepts into polished visuals, and integrate professional visuals from the "media library/stock support" to enhance credibility and visual appeal.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Tone Guidelines Videos

Craft clear, consistent tone of voice guidelines quickly and effectively with engaging AI-powered videos, ensuring your brand's message always resonates.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by outlining your brand's desired tone of voice, including specific language and communication styles, within a detailed "video script". Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video capabilities to seamlessly transform your written content into a foundation for your guidelines video.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Spokesperson
Select an "AI Spokesperson" from HeyGen's diverse library that best embodies your brand's personality and values. This chosen AI avatar will visually deliver your tone of voice guidelines, making them more engaging and memorable for your team.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding Elements
Enhance your "engaging videos" by integrating relevant visuals from the media library and applying your brand's unique "Branding controls". Ensure that logos, colors, and other visual elements align with your brand identity for a polished presentation.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Guidelines
Finalize your tone guidelines video by adding "subtitles/captions" for accessibility, then "export" it in your preferred aspect ratio. Distribute these impactful videos across your organization to foster a "consistent tone" in all communications.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Tone Guidelines with Video

.

Transform intricate "brand persona" and "tone of voice" rules into digestible, easy-to-understand videos using a "Free Text to Video Generator".

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create videos that reflect my brand's unique tone of voice?

HeyGen enables you to generate engaging videos with an AI Spokesperson, ensuring your brand's consistent tone and personality shine through. Utilize customizable scripts and AI Voice Actors to align every message with your specific brand voice and strategy.

What tools does HeyGen offer for developing compelling video scripts and visuals?

HeyGen provides a Free Text to Video Generator and AI avatars to bring your video script to life. You can easily create engaging videos with dynamic visuals, customizable scripts, and powerful storytelling elements.

Can HeyGen produce multilingual videos with subtitles to reach a wider audience?

Yes, HeyGen supports multilingual voiceovers and automatic subtitles, allowing you to create impactful videos for diverse global audiences. This enhances accessibility and engagement across all your communication tools.

How do I ensure my HeyGen videos maintain consistent brand identity and production quality?

With HeyGen, you have comprehensive branding controls, including logo integration and custom colors, to ensure every video aligns with your brand persona. This guarantees consistent, on-brand content with high production quality across all your video types.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo