Create Sustainability Report Videos with AI

Quickly create highly-designed sustainability videos with our Text-to-video capability, turning your reports into compelling visual narratives.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a concise 45-second ESG video targeting investors and business partners, presenting crucial data visualizations with a clean, infographic-style aesthetic and an authoritative tone, enhanced by HeyGen's templates & scenes for polished presentation.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an engaging 30-second video for social media followers and internal stakeholders, showcasing your company's commitment to sustainability through visual storytelling with authentic, warm visuals and a friendly AI avatar delivering key messages, supported by HeyGen's AI avatars for consistent branding.
Example Prompt 3
Create a dynamic 15-second overview of your highly-designed sustainability report for quick consumption on social media, featuring fast-paced, visually dynamic content with bold text overlays and upbeat music, optimized for various platforms using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Sustainability Report Videos

Effortlessly transform your sustainability reports into professional, engaging videos that clearly communicate your ESG efforts and impact.

Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your sustainability report content or script into HeyGen. Our Text-to-video from script capability instantly converts your text into an editable video draft, making you an AI sustainability video maker.
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Bring your report to life by choosing from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your findings. Select the perfect presenter to deliver your message with clarity in your ESG Videos.
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers
Enhance your video's clarity and impact with natural-sounding narration. Utilize our Voiceover generation feature to create compelling audio that articulates complex data and supports visual storytelling.
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your project and prepare it for distribution. Use our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to optimize your highly-designed sustainability reports for various platforms, ensuring maximum reach.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Communicate Sustainability Impact

Inspire and inform stakeholders by transforming complex sustainability data into clear, motivating videos showcasing your environmental impact.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create highly-designed sustainability reports with compelling visual storytelling?

HeyGen serves as a powerful creative engine, enabling you to transform complex data into engaging videos for your sustainability reports. Utilize our customizable templates and AI avatars to craft highly-designed visuals that captivate your audience through effective visual storytelling.

What makes HeyGen an efficient AI sustainability video maker for our organization?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create sustainability report videos using advanced AI capabilities. Our platform's Text-to-video capability and realistic Voiceover generation streamline the production of professional ESG videos from your existing content.

Does HeyGen allow for customization to ensure our sustainability videos align with brand identity?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust branding controls to ensure your sustainability videos, including ESG videos, perfectly match your corporate identity. Easily integrate your logo, brand colors, and assets to produce customizable sustainability videos that resonate with your audience.

How does HeyGen help in producing engaging videos for environmental reports and social media?

HeyGen's innovative features allow you to produce engaging videos that effectively communicate your environmental reports and are ready for social media content. With AI avatars and dynamic scenes, you can present data visualizations and key messages in a captivating format.

