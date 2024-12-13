How to create support knowledge base videos that engage

Significantly reduce support costs by leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script to quickly produce engaging knowledge base videos.

Create a 60-second explainer video designed for existing users, breaking down a complex feature or troubleshooting a frequently asked question to improve 'knowledge retention'. Employ a professional visual aesthetic with informative graphics and a calm, authoritative AI avatar presenting the information, ensuring clarity with subtitles/captions generated automatically by HeyGen for accessibility. The goal is to provide comprehensive support for intermediate users.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 30-second 'AI-driven video' announcing a recent product update or new feature release, targeting all users to drive feature adoption. The visual and audio style should be upbeat and engaging, leveraging HeyGen's templates & scenes for a polished look and incorporating vibrant media library/stock support visuals. This prompt focuses on generating excitement and demonstrating the value of new functionalities.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 50-second training video offering 'video tutorials' on best practices for optimizing usage of a specific product module, intended for experienced users seeking advanced tips. The visual approach should be clean and instructive, possibly featuring screen recordings, and the audio should consist of a confident text-to-video from script narration. Utilize HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure the video is perfectly formatted for various knowledge base platforms.
How to Create Support Knowledge Base Videos

Empower your customers with engaging video tutorials that clarify complex processes, improve knowledge retention, and streamline support operations.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Outline your knowledge base content and write a clear, concise script. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script functionality to quickly convert your text into a visual narrative.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter and Voice
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand and deliver your message. Selecting AI avatars enhances engagement and ensures consistent delivery for your training videos.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Strengthen brand consistency and impact by applying your logo and brand colors using HeyGen's Branding controls (logo, colors). This ensures your knowledge base videos align with your overall brand identity, fostering customer engagement.
4
Step 4
Export and Publish Your Video
Generate your high-quality video in the desired format and aspect ratio using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature. Publish it to your knowledge base to provide accessible self-service support.

Simplify complex topics and enhance customer education

Simplify complex topics and procedures into easily digestible video explanations, improving customer education and reducing the need for direct support.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of knowledge base videos?

HeyGen empowers businesses to efficiently create high-quality knowledge base videos by leveraging AI-driven technology. This significantly reduces production time and costs, enhancing customer engagement and promoting self-service support.

What role do AI Avatars play in producing video tutorials with HeyGen?

HeyGen's AI Avatars provide a professional and consistent on-screen presence for your video tutorials and training videos. Combined with advanced AI voiceover, they deliver clear, engaging explanations without the need for traditional filming.

Does HeyGen support custom branding and multilingual content for training videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls to ensure your training videos align with your company's visual identity. Additionally, you can easily add multilingual captions, expanding your customer education reach globally.

Can HeyGen transform existing text or scripts into engaging explainer videos?

HeyGen transforms your written content and video scripts into dynamic explainer videos effortlessly. Simply input your text, and HeyGen's AI-driven platform will generate compelling visuals and voiceovers, perfect for demonstrating how-to processes.

