Create Engaging Orientation Videos for New Students
Craft professional, engaging welcome experiences for new students, enhancing production quality with HeyGen's easy text-to-video from script.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second informational video targeting prospective members considering a virtual support group, clearly outlining participation logistics and benefits using a concise script and dynamic visuals, delivered with an encouraging voiceover generated by HeyGen, maintaining a professional and informative style.
Produce a 30-second collection of impactful member testimonials for a support group orientation, aimed at individuals hesitant about joining, featuring genuine voices and comforting visuals with high production quality, enhanced by automatic subtitles/captions from HeyGen for maximum accessibility and emotional resonance.
Design a 90-second instructional video for facilitators, guiding them through the planning orientation videos process to create visually compelling introductions for their support groups, demonstrating how to easily adapt HeyGen's templates & scenes from a clear script to build an engaging, step-by-step onboarding experience with an engaging voice.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Orientation Engagement.
Enhance new member onboarding by creating engaging and memorable orientation videos that improve information retention.
Enhance Support Group Education.
Create clear and engaging videos to explain complex information, improving understanding for support group members.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify the creation of dynamic orientation videos for new students?
HeyGen empowers higher education institutions to produce visually compelling student orientation videos effortlessly. Utilizing AI avatars and text-to-video from script, you can transform your welcome messages into engaging content quickly, ideal for virtual orientations.
What features does HeyGen offer for branding and production quality in student orientation videos?
HeyGen ensures high production quality with extensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate your institution's logo and colors seamlessly. Our robust media library and customizable templates provide dynamic visuals for campus tours and student testimonials, making your orientation videos visually compelling.
Can HeyGen help make new student orientation videos more accessible to a diverse audience?
Absolutely. HeyGen supports accessibility by offering easy voiceover generation in multiple languages and automatic subtitles/captions. You can also export your producing orientation videos in various aspect ratios, ensuring your message reaches new students on any platform or device.
How does HeyGen support the creative planning and scripting of engaging orientation videos?
HeyGen streamlines the creative process by allowing you to easily convert your script into a professional video using AI avatars and pre-built templates. This simplifies planning orientation videos, letting you focus on the content that matters, whether it's academic advising or mental health support for new students.