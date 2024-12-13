Create Engaging Orientation Videos for New Students

Craft professional, engaging welcome experiences for new students, enhancing production quality with HeyGen's easy text-to-video from script.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second informational video targeting prospective members considering a virtual support group, clearly outlining participation logistics and benefits using a concise script and dynamic visuals, delivered with an encouraging voiceover generated by HeyGen, maintaining a professional and informative style.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second collection of impactful member testimonials for a support group orientation, aimed at individuals hesitant about joining, featuring genuine voices and comforting visuals with high production quality, enhanced by automatic subtitles/captions from HeyGen for maximum accessibility and emotional resonance.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 90-second instructional video for facilitators, guiding them through the planning orientation videos process to create visually compelling introductions for their support groups, demonstrating how to easily adapt HeyGen's templates & scenes from a clear script to build an engaging, step-by-step onboarding experience with an engaging voice.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Support Group Orientation Videos

Seamlessly guide new members with engaging, informative support group orientation videos that foster a sense of belonging and readiness.

Step 1
Create Your Orientation Script
Outline key information for your new students and structure your message for effective delivery. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script to effortlessly transform your written content into engaging video.
Step 2
Choose Engaging Visuals
Select dynamic visuals from HeyGen's Media library/stock support or upload your own to enhance your video, making it visually compelling and impactful.
Step 3
Add Professional Touches
Enhance your orientation videos by applying professional touches using HeyGen's Branding controls (logo, colors), ensuring a consistent and recognizable look for your support group.
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Finalize your virtual orientations by exporting your high-quality video using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports features, making it ready for sharing across platforms to reach new members.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Expand Orientation Content

Efficiently produce a wider range of orientation materials to effectively onboard more new support group members.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of dynamic orientation videos for new students?

HeyGen empowers higher education institutions to produce visually compelling student orientation videos effortlessly. Utilizing AI avatars and text-to-video from script, you can transform your welcome messages into engaging content quickly, ideal for virtual orientations.

What features does HeyGen offer for branding and production quality in student orientation videos?

HeyGen ensures high production quality with extensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate your institution's logo and colors seamlessly. Our robust media library and customizable templates provide dynamic visuals for campus tours and student testimonials, making your orientation videos visually compelling.

Can HeyGen help make new student orientation videos more accessible to a diverse audience?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports accessibility by offering easy voiceover generation in multiple languages and automatic subtitles/captions. You can also export your producing orientation videos in various aspect ratios, ensuring your message reaches new students on any platform or device.

How does HeyGen support the creative planning and scripting of engaging orientation videos?

HeyGen streamlines the creative process by allowing you to easily convert your script into a professional video using AI avatars and pre-built templates. This simplifies planning orientation videos, letting you focus on the content that matters, whether it's academic advising or mental health support for new students.

