Create Sunsetting Announcement Videos with Ease

Communicate product phase-outs clearly and professionally. Generate engaging videos with HeyGen's customizable templates.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a professional 60-second "sunsetting announcement videos" for B2B clients and partners. The video should adopt a clean, corporate visual style with clear graphics and branded colors, supported by a formal, informative voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's customizable templates & scenes to streamline the creation process, ensuring a consistent and polished look that maintains brand integrity while conveying important updates efficiently.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an encouraging 30-second video for internal teams and employees regarding an upcoming product sunset, focusing on new opportunities. The visual aesthetic should be bright and forward-looking, with modern animations and an optimistic palette, paired with energetic, motivational background music. Employ HeyGen's voiceover generation to deliver an inspiring message from leadership, ensuring clarity and boosting team morale during this transition.
Example Prompt 3
Design an impactful 15-second video for a general public announcement on social media, using the phrase "create sunsetting announcement videos" as its core message. This short, engaging piece needs a vibrant, dynamic visual style, perhaps a time-lapse sunset animation with bold text overlays, and an upbeat, attention-grabbing audio track. Easily convert your concise script into a compelling visual story using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature, perfect for quick dissemination and broad reach.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Sunsetting Announcement Videos

Craft professional and clear product phase-out messages with customizable templates, AI avatars, and AI voiceovers to inform your audience effectively.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Begin by selecting a suitable customizable template designed for company updates. Adapt it to your specific product phase-out message to establish a clear and professional foundation.
2
Step 2
Create Your Content
Develop your script and input it into the video editor. Select from a range of AI avatars to present your message, ensuring a consistent and engaging visual delivery.
3
Step 3
Generate Professional Audio
Enhance your sunsetting announcement videos with high-quality AI voiceovers. Choose a voice that aligns with your brand identity to convey your message clearly and professionally.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Review your video for accuracy and impact. Export your finished sunsetting announcement videos in the desired aspect ratio, ready for efficient social media sharing and communication.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Communication for Product Transitions

Utilize AI to create informative videos that clarify product changes or transitions, boosting understanding and reducing customer confusion.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging sunsetting announcement videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling and engaging videos for product phase-out announcements. Utilize customizable templates, AI avatars, and AI voiceovers to clearly communicate updates while maintaining a professional tone. This ensures your message is both informative and well-received by your audience.

What AI-powered tools does HeyGen offer for an announcement video maker?

HeyGen provides advanced AI-powered tools including realistic AI avatars and high-quality AI voiceovers, transforming your script into polished videos. These features, combined with text-to-video capabilities, make it a powerful announcement video maker for various company updates. You can also easily add subtitles and background music for a complete production.

Are there customizable announcement video templates available for product phase-out?

Yes, HeyGen offers a variety of customizable announcement video templates specifically designed for clear communication, including product phase-out scenarios. These templates provide a professional starting point, allowing you to quickly create effective videos without needing extensive video editing skills. You can easily adapt them to your specific needs using the intuitive drag-and-drop editor.

Can HeyGen integrate my brand elements into sunsetting videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen allows you to seamlessly incorporate your brand identity into all your sunsetting announcement videos. You can easily add your logo, specific brand colors, and choose fonts to ensure consistency across all company updates. This helps maintain a professional and recognizable brand image throughout your communication.

