Create Sun Protection Videos That Get Noticed

Generate engaging how-to videos for hair protection and more with HeyGen's AI avatars, simplifying your content creation.

459/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an informative 30-second explainer video designed for the general public, debunking common myths about sunscreen application and its benefits. This video should feature a friendly AI avatar delivering key facts in a clean, authoritative visual style with easy-to-read Subtitles/captions for accessibility. The audio should maintain an informative yet approachable tone, emphasizing why you should never forget your sunscreen.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a comprehensive 60-second lifestyle video showcasing a complete sun protection routine for face and body, aimed at skincare-conscious individuals and families. The visuals should be warm and inviting, using HeyGen's Media library/stock support to illustrate proper application techniques in various outdoor settings, accompanied by calming background music. This prompt encourages users to highlight practical everyday sun protection strategies.
Example Prompt 3
Design a dynamic 15-second public service announcement focusing on the critical importance of daily sun protection, targeting social media users seeking quick, impactful content. The visual style should be striking and direct, with a powerful voiceover generated using HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature, reinforcing the message. Ensure the final video can be easily optimized for different platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Sun Protection Videos

Easily produce engaging sun protection videos with HeyGen's powerful AI features, perfect for sharing valuable tips and product insights.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Video Concept
Select a creative direction for your sun protection video, whether it's 'how-to' content or highlighting 'DIY Sun Protection For Hair'. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to kickstart your project.
2
Step 2
Create Your Engaging Script
Develop your script with clear, product-accurate language about `sun protection` and its benefits. Use HeyGen's Text-to-video from script to seamlessly transform your text into a visual story.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Voice
Enhance your video by incorporating relevant media. Choose an AI avatar to present your content, adding a professional and engaging face to your `hair protection` tips.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your `video` by adjusting branding controls for a cohesive look. Then, use HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize your content for various platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create high-performing sun protection ads

.

Develop compelling video ads in minutes to effectively promote sunscreen and other sun protection products.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create engaging sun protection videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen empowers you to easily create professional sun protection videos using AI avatars and text-to-video functionality. Simply input your script, and HeyGen will generate compelling content to help your audience understand the importance of sun protection for their face and body.

Can HeyGen help me make a DIY Sun Protection For Hair tutorial video?

Absolutely! HeyGen is perfect for making DIY tutorials, including those for hair protection. You can use its intuitive platform to turn your step-by-step instructions into a clear and engaging video, complete with voiceover generation and subtitles.

What makes HeyGen ideal for sharing sun protection tips on social media?

HeyGen simplifies the process of producing short, impactful videos for platforms like TikTok. Its flexible aspect-ratio resizing and diverse templates help you communicate vital sun protection messages, ensuring your audience doesn't forget their sunscreen.

How does HeyGen support professionals in creating educational content about sunscreen?

HeyGen provides powerful tools for experts, such as celebrity hairstylists, to produce high-quality educational videos about sunscreen and hair protection. You can leverage AI avatars and branding controls to maintain a professional appearance, ensuring your original sound and message are clearly conveyed.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo