Create Sun Protection Videos That Get Noticed
Generate engaging how-to videos for hair protection and more with HeyGen's AI avatars, simplifying your content creation.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop an informative 30-second explainer video designed for the general public, debunking common myths about sunscreen application and its benefits. This video should feature a friendly AI avatar delivering key facts in a clean, authoritative visual style with easy-to-read Subtitles/captions for accessibility. The audio should maintain an informative yet approachable tone, emphasizing why you should never forget your sunscreen.
Produce a comprehensive 60-second lifestyle video showcasing a complete sun protection routine for face and body, aimed at skincare-conscious individuals and families. The visuals should be warm and inviting, using HeyGen's Media library/stock support to illustrate proper application techniques in various outdoor settings, accompanied by calming background music. This prompt encourages users to highlight practical everyday sun protection strategies.
Design a dynamic 15-second public service announcement focusing on the critical importance of daily sun protection, targeting social media users seeking quick, impactful content. The visual style should be striking and direct, with a powerful voiceover generated using HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature, reinforcing the message. Ensure the final video can be easily optimized for different platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Generate engaging social media videos.
Quickly produce captivating sun protection tips and DIY hair protection videos for TikTok and other social platforms.
Enhance sun protection education.
Simplify complex sun protection science and how-to guides into clear, informative videos for broader learning.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I create engaging sun protection videos with HeyGen?
HeyGen empowers you to easily create professional sun protection videos using AI avatars and text-to-video functionality. Simply input your script, and HeyGen will generate compelling content to help your audience understand the importance of sun protection for their face and body.
Can HeyGen help me make a DIY Sun Protection For Hair tutorial video?
Absolutely! HeyGen is perfect for making DIY tutorials, including those for hair protection. You can use its intuitive platform to turn your step-by-step instructions into a clear and engaging video, complete with voiceover generation and subtitles.
What makes HeyGen ideal for sharing sun protection tips on social media?
HeyGen simplifies the process of producing short, impactful videos for platforms like TikTok. Its flexible aspect-ratio resizing and diverse templates help you communicate vital sun protection messages, ensuring your audience doesn't forget their sunscreen.
How does HeyGen support professionals in creating educational content about sunscreen?
HeyGen provides powerful tools for experts, such as celebrity hairstylists, to produce high-quality educational videos about sunscreen and hair protection. You can leverage AI avatars and branding controls to maintain a professional appearance, ensuring your original sound and message are clearly conveyed.