Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second how-to video for high school students, offering a quick and engaging study tip using a friendly, upbeat tone and diverse AI avatar. Ensure accessibility by adding subtitles/captions to create student support videos that resonate with all learners.
Example Prompt 2
Envision a vibrant 30-second video specifically for K-12 students, inspiring them to craft their own projects with a playful, encouraging audio style and dynamic visuals. Leverage HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to jumpstart your video creation, making the process of producing self-made videos enjoyable and straightforward.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a concise 15-second video for online learners of all ages, delivering a crucial announcement or quick update with clean, direct visuals and a clear voiceover. Optimize for various platforms by using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, making sure your videos for students are always perfectly formatted.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Student Support Videos Works

Empower your students with engaging, accessible, and high-quality instructional videos. Easily design compelling content that enhances online learning and boosts understanding.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Begin by selecting from a library of professional video templates or build your instructional video from scratch using our intuitive scene editor. This streamlines your video creation.
2
Step 2
Create Your Educational Content
Transform your written scripts into compelling visuals using our text-to-video from script feature. Clearly convey information to your students with AI-powered efficiency.
3
Step 3
Apply Customizations to Visuals
Personalize your student support videos with branding controls to align with your institution's look. Integrate your logo and colors to create a cohesive learning experience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Videos
Finalize your instructional content by adding subtitles/captions for accessibility. Then, export your completed videos, ready for any online learning platform.

Quick Support Content Creation

Quickly produce engaging videos and short clips for social media, delivering timely student support and updates effectively and efficiently.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the process to create educational videos for students?

HeyGen is an intuitive educational video maker that simplifies video creation by enabling you to transform text into engaging instructional videos with AI avatars and automated voiceovers, making it easy to produce high-quality content without complex editing.

What features does HeyGen offer to boost student engagement in online learning?

HeyGen provides dynamic features like customizable AI avatars, text-to-video conversion, and vibrant templates to design videos that capture attention, thereby enhancing student engagement and improving knowledge retention in online learning environments.

Can HeyGen be used to produce self-made videos or specific how-to videos for support?

Absolutely, HeyGen is perfect for generating self-made videos, including clear how-to videos for student support, by leveraging its robust text-to-video capabilities and diverse templates to create concise and impactful visual instructions.

How does HeyGen ensure a professional look for instructional videos?

HeyGen ensures your instructional videos maintain a professional look through features like branding controls for logos and colors, a rich media library, and high-quality AI avatars, allowing you to customize video content effectively for your students.

