Create Strategic Investment Videos That Win Over Investors
Craft persuasive investor pitch videos with ease. Leverage Text-to-video from script to highlight your value proposition and secure crucial fundraising.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a dynamic 45-second video for venture capitalists seeking disruptive tech, illustrating your innovative business model for fundraising through data-driven visuals and an energetic, persuasive tone, enhanced by HeyGen's AI avatars to present key figures.
Design a sophisticated 60-second video for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors, utilizing cinematic visuals and an engaging narrative to introduce your core team and their vision, leveraging HeyGen's media library/stock support for rich background footage, emphasizing strong storytelling techniques.
Produce an informative 30-second video aimed at early-stage startup founders, clearly outlining a common investment problem and its elegant solution with concise on-screen text and a friendly voice, ensuring accessibility with HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Impact Investor Pitch Videos.
Produce compelling investor pitch videos rapidly, leveraging AI to convey your value proposition and secure strategic investments efficiently.
Engaging Fundraising Teasers.
Create captivating short video clips and teasers for social media, grabbing potential investors' attention and driving interest in your fundraising efforts.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify creating an investor pitch video?
HeyGen leverages AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities to streamline the production of professional investor pitch videos, allowing you to focus on your value proposition and business model with ease.
What features does HeyGen offer to ensure a professional video pitch?
HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, including logo and color customization, along with a rich media library and high-quality voiceover generation, to create a compelling and professional video pitch that resonates with angel investors.
Can HeyGen help develop strategic investment videos that effectively tell my story?
Absolutely. With HeyGen, you can easily craft a compelling script and utilize AI avatars to convey your problem, solution, and team effectively, ensuring your strategic investment videos captivate your audience through powerful storytelling techniques.
How does HeyGen support creating a pitch deck for various platforms?
HeyGen enables you to create and export your pitch deck in various aspect ratios, ensuring your fundraising message is optimized for any platform, from social media to formal presentations, complete with subtitles and captions for maximum accessibility and a clear call to action.