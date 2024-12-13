Create Standup Training Videos with AI

Quickly produce engaging employee training videos using AI avatars to save time and boost retention.

418/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 60-second product walkthrough video for existing customers, highlighting a new feature update in a concise and clear manner. The visual style should be sleek and modern, incorporating screen recordings of the feature in action, complemented by on-screen text overlays. Ensure that HeyGen's subtitles/captions are automatically generated to enhance accessibility for all users, alongside a calm and explanatory voice.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 30-second sales training video for your internal sales team, introducing a quick tip on objection handling. This dynamic video should leverage vibrant colors and energetic music to maintain high engagement, featuring an animated spokesperson. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly assemble a professional and impactful message that motivates the team for immediate application.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 90-second corporate training video for all staff, demonstrating a new best practice for efficient knowledge sharing within the organization. The visual presentation should be clean and professional, using a mix of infographic elements and a natural-sounding voice. This video needs to be easily adaptable for various platforms, so leverage HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability to ensure optimal viewing on both desktop and mobile devices.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Standup Training Videos

Quickly produce dynamic and informative standup training videos using AI to keep your team aligned and engaged with minimal effort.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by drafting or pasting your training script into the platform. This serves as the foundation for your standup, which HeyGen will transform using its text-to-video from script capability.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to act as your presenter. This eliminates the need for live recording, ensuring a consistent and professional face for your training.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Elements
Enhance your content with visuals, stock media, and leverage HeyGen's voiceover generation to bring your script to life. This ensures you create engaging videos that capture attention.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your training is complete, utilize HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports features to finalize and download your professional training videos for seamless distribution across any platform.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Concepts

.

Utilize AI to transform intricate subjects into clear, understandable standup training videos, enhancing overall educational impact.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging training videos efficiently?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create engaging training videos using advanced AI. Our platform leverages AI avatars and text-to-video technology, transforming your scripts into polished content perfect for employee training videos or product walkthroughs, significantly reducing production time.

What types of AI avatars can I use for my corporate training videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers a diverse range of AI avatars that can be customized to suit your brand and various training needs, including corporate training videos and customer-facing education. You can create consistent, professional AI presenters to deliver your message effectively across all your training content.

Does HeyGen support multiple languages and subtitles for training content accessibility?

Yes, HeyGen significantly enhances accessibility and reach for your training videos with robust voiceover generation and automatic subtitles. This allows for easy translation and ensures your employee training videos are understood by a global audience, making education more efficient and inclusive.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating technical tutorial videos and product walkthroughs?

Absolutely, HeyGen is ideal for producing clear technical tutorial videos and detailed product walkthroughs without complex video editing. You can easily generate compelling, AI-powered videos directly from a script, demonstrating processes effectively for various how-to videos and technical tutorials.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo