Create Stakeholder Communication Videos Instantly with AI
Simplify corporate communications and deliver project updates using text-to-video from script, ensuring clear, concise messages.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Craft a polished 1.5-minute executive announcement intended for external stakeholders such as investors and key partners. The video needs a trustworthy and confident visual style, prominently featuring a realistic AI avatar to deliver the corporate communications message. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars capability to create a professional spokesperson, ensuring the message resonates with authenticity and professionalism for a global audience.
Produce a 2-minute comprehensive onboarding segment for new hires across various international regions. This video must have a clear, informative visual style, complemented by a friendly tone. It should prioritize global accessibility by utilizing HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature for diverse language support and leveraging multilingual voiceovers. The objective is to efficiently communicate essential company policies and culture to internal stakeholders, ensuring understanding regardless of linguistic background.
Design a crisp 45-second video explaining a new company policy or feature to all employees, crafted with a concise and visually appealing style. This video should make excellent use of HeyGen's Templates & scenes to facilitate quick scene transitions and present digestible information. The aim is to customize video content effortlessly for effective internal communication, ensuring easy video sharing and rapid adoption of the new information by all relevant stakeholders.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Training & Onboarding.
Utilize AI to create dynamic training materials and onboarding videos that captivate internal stakeholders and improve knowledge retention.
Showcase Success Stories.
Develop compelling video testimonials and case studies to effectively communicate value and build trust with external stakeholders.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify creating videos from a script?
HeyGen acts as a powerful AI video generator, transforming your written script directly into engaging professional videos. You simply input your text, and HeyGen's technology handles the animation, AI Voice Actor generation, and automatically adds subtitles/captions, streamlining your end-to-end video generation process.
Can HeyGen customize video content to match my brand's identity?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to fully customize video content to align with your corporate communications. You can incorporate your brand's logos, colors, and fonts, utilizing AI-powered video templates for consistent and professional stakeholder communication videos.
What AI avatar and multilingual voiceover options are available with HeyGen?
HeyGen offers a diverse selection of AI Avatars to represent your message effectively. Alongside these, you can choose from a variety of natural voiceovers generated by our AI Voice Actor technology, including options for multilingual voiceovers to reach a broader audience with your project updates.
How does HeyGen facilitate easy video sharing for corporate communications?
HeyGen streamlines the entire process of creating corporate communications and project updates, making easy video sharing an integral part of its end-to-end video generation. Once your customized video content is complete, the platform provides straightforward export tools to share your content effortlessly with internal and external stakeholders.