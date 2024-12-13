Create Stakeholder Communication Videos Instantly with AI

Simplify corporate communications and deliver project updates using text-to-video from script, ensuring clear, concise messages.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a polished 1.5-minute executive announcement intended for external stakeholders such as investors and key partners. The video needs a trustworthy and confident visual style, prominently featuring a realistic AI avatar to deliver the corporate communications message. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars capability to create a professional spokesperson, ensuring the message resonates with authenticity and professionalism for a global audience.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 2-minute comprehensive onboarding segment for new hires across various international regions. This video must have a clear, informative visual style, complemented by a friendly tone. It should prioritize global accessibility by utilizing HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature for diverse language support and leveraging multilingual voiceovers. The objective is to efficiently communicate essential company policies and culture to internal stakeholders, ensuring understanding regardless of linguistic background.
Example Prompt 3
Design a crisp 45-second video explaining a new company policy or feature to all employees, crafted with a concise and visually appealing style. This video should make excellent use of HeyGen's Templates & scenes to facilitate quick scene transitions and present digestible information. The aim is to customize video content effortlessly for effective internal communication, ensuring easy video sharing and rapid adoption of the new information by all relevant stakeholders.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Stakeholder Communication Videos

Craft engaging and professional videos for internal and external stakeholders quickly, ensuring your message is clear, branded, and impactful.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your prepared video script into the platform. Our AI automatically transforms your text into a natural and engaging voiceover, forming the foundation of your corporate communications.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Scene
Select an AI avatar to be your presenter, adding a professional and relatable face to your message. Pair your avatar with a suitable scene or leverage an AI-powered video template to set the right tone for your project updates.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Accessibility Features
Apply your unique branding controls, such as logos and corporate colors, to maintain consistency across all your internal and external communications. Ensure universal access by easily generating subtitles/captions.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
After reviewing your creation, export your professional stakeholder communication video in your desired aspect ratio. The end-to-end video generation process makes it simple to share your message effectively.

Disseminate Key Announcements

Produce polished videos for company announcements and project updates, ensuring professional communication with all stakeholders.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating videos from a script?

HeyGen acts as a powerful AI video generator, transforming your written script directly into engaging professional videos. You simply input your text, and HeyGen's technology handles the animation, AI Voice Actor generation, and automatically adds subtitles/captions, streamlining your end-to-end video generation process.

Can HeyGen customize video content to match my brand's identity?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to fully customize video content to align with your corporate communications. You can incorporate your brand's logos, colors, and fonts, utilizing AI-powered video templates for consistent and professional stakeholder communication videos.

What AI avatar and multilingual voiceover options are available with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers a diverse selection of AI Avatars to represent your message effectively. Alongside these, you can choose from a variety of natural voiceovers generated by our AI Voice Actor technology, including options for multilingual voiceovers to reach a broader audience with your project updates.

How does HeyGen facilitate easy video sharing for corporate communications?

HeyGen streamlines the entire process of creating corporate communications and project updates, making easy video sharing an integral part of its end-to-end video generation. Once your customized video content is complete, the platform provides straightforward export tools to share your content effortlessly with internal and external stakeholders.

