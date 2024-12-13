Create Stakeholder Briefing Videos with AI Efficiency

Craft professional, high-quality videos effortlessly. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to convey your key message and project objectives with ease.

399/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a concise 30-second video specifically for cross-functional team leads, effectively conveying a single key message derived from a new video brief template. Aim for a dynamic, infographic-style visual presentation with upbeat background music and clear narration; leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature for rapid content generation.
Example Prompt 2
Imagine a 60-second high-level overview video aimed at external partners and major clients, clearly outlining a critical project objective for key stakeholders. The video requires a sophisticated, brand-aligned aesthetic with smooth transitions and a polished, articulate voiceover; HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" can help achieve this elegant look quickly.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 50-second internal communication piece for project managers and team members across departments, transforming a detailed video creative brief into a high-quality video that explains new guidelines. The visual and audio style should be engaging and modern, blending relevant stock footage with clear text overlays and a friendly, distinct voice; ensure maximum accessibility by adding "Subtitles/captions" through HeyGen.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Stakeholder Briefing Videos

Streamline your communications and inform key stakeholders effectively with high-quality, professional video briefings, crafted quickly and precisely.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and Brief
Outline your project objective and key message. Utilize the text-to-video from script capability to easily transform your written content into a dynamic video, ensuring all essential details for your stakeholders are covered.
2
Step 2
Select a Professional Template
Choose from a range of professional templates & scenes designed for corporate communications. Enhance your briefing by selecting an AI avatar that best represents your message, providing a consistent and engaging presenter.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Identity Elements
Integrate your brand identity seamlessly using branding controls for logos and colors. Generate a clear voiceover to articulate your key message, reinforcing your brand's presence and professionalism throughout the video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Efficiently
Finalize your briefing by adding subtitles/captions for accessibility and wider reach. Utilize aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare your video for various distribution channels, ensuring optimal viewing for all stakeholders.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Align & Motivate Stakeholders

.

Craft powerful, inspiring video messages to effectively align and motivate stakeholders on strategic goals and initiatives.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating high-quality stakeholder briefing videos?

HeyGen streamlines your video production by allowing you to easily create professional stakeholder briefing videos using AI avatars and text-to-video from your script. This helps you efficiently convey your key message to all stakeholders with high-quality videos.

Does HeyGen assist with a video creative brief or script development for corporate videos?

Yes, HeyGen facilitates your creative approach by enabling direct text-to-video creation from your script, which aligns perfectly with your video creative brief and project objective. This ensures your corporate videos effectively communicate your message.

Can I maintain my brand identity when producing corporate videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, including custom logo integration and brand color palettes, ensuring your corporate videos align perfectly with your brand identity. This consistency helps you effectively reach your target audience across various distribution channels.

What technical requirements are needed to produce high-quality videos using HeyGen?

HeyGen is a web-based platform, minimizing complex technical requirements for users. You can easily produce high-quality videos ready for various distribution channels, complete with features like voiceover generation and automatically generated subtitles.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo