Turn complex Jira data into engaging visual stories using AI avatars for quick team communication.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design an engaging 60-second "sprint review and summary video" that fosters "team communication" within development and cross-functional teams. This video should employ a friendly, collaborative visual style featuring animated graphics and relatable AI avatars, supported by upbeat background music to highlight progress and collaboration.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a concise 30-second video to "create sprint report videos" for project managers and product owners, leveraging "AI-powered templates" for "easy video creation." The visual and audio style needs to be clean, structured, and highly informative, with a focus on infographic-style data presentation and a direct, professional tone provided by HeyGen's Templates & scenes.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a polished 90-second video for broader internal teams, potentially including sales or marketing, that uses "visual storytelling" to transform complex data into "engaging videos." This comprehensive summary should feature screen recordings, data visualizations, and dynamic transitions, all powered by HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability for a professional, broadcast-quality output.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Sprint Report Videos

Easily transform your sprint data into engaging video sprint recaps using AI-powered templates and avatars, enhancing team communication and stakeholder engagement with visual storytelling.

Step 1
Create from a Template
Start your sprint report video by selecting from a range of AI-powered templates designed for efficiency and impact.
Step 2
Add Your Content
Input your sprint data or script, then select an AI avatar to present your report.
Step 3
Customize with Branding
Enhance your visual storytelling by applying your brand's colors and logo using branding controls.
Step 4
Export Your Recap
Generate and download your engaging sprint recaps in various aspect ratios, ready for effortless sharing as snackable updates.

Visualize Sprint Progress Effectively

Clearly present complex Jira data and sprint achievements using compelling AI-powered visual storytelling.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging sprint report videos quickly?

HeyGen simplifies the process of creating engaging sprint report videos by transforming text into compelling visuals. Our AI-powered templates and intuitive interface make video creation accessible, enabling you to share snackable updates with ease.

Can HeyGen automate the creation of sprint recaps using existing data?

HeyGen empowers you to automate video reports and sprint recaps by converting your written updates into dynamic videos. Utilize our AI-powered templates and Text-to-video capabilities to streamline the creation process, ensuring consistent visual storytelling.

What makes HeyGen ideal for visual storytelling in team communication and stakeholder engagement?

HeyGen enhances visual storytelling for team communication and stakeholder engagement through dynamic AI avatars and rich media support. You can create captivating sprint review and summary videos that convey complex information clearly and engagingly.

How do HeyGen's AI avatars and AI Voice Actor enhance sprint review videos?

HeyGen's AI avatars and AI Voice Actor provide a professional and consistent on-screen presence for your sprint review videos. They deliver your message clearly, making your video reports more engaging and impactful without needing traditional filming.

