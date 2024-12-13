Create Social Media Videos with Ease

Unlock the power of AI avatars to make professional videos effortlessly and enhance your brand's presence.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Targeted at marketing professionals, this 60-second narrative explores the power of branded video ads. With HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, learn how to transform your ideas into compelling stories. The video will have a sleek and modern aesthetic, using a mix of stock video library assets and custom animations. The audio will be a smooth, professional voiceover, guiding viewers through the process of making professional videos that resonate with audiences.
Prompt 2
This 30-second video is perfect for small business owners aiming to make a splash on social media. It will demonstrate how to create an intro video for social media using HeyGen's templates & scenes. The visual style will be clean and minimalist, focusing on the brand's core message. Accompanied by a catchy tune from the licensed music library, this video will emphasize the simplicity and effectiveness of HeyGen's video-editing features.
Prompt 3
For teams collaborating on social media campaigns, this 60-second video highlights the benefits of HeyGen's team collaboration tools. Aimed at digital marketing teams, the video will feature a narrative on how to efficiently create and schedule social media videos. The visual style will be collaborative and interactive, showcasing real-time editing and feedback. The audio will include a mix of voiceover and ambient sounds, creating an engaging and informative experience.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Social Media Videos

Follow these four simple steps to craft engaging and professional social media videos using our intuitive tools.

1
Step 1
Choose a Video Template
Start by selecting from a variety of video templates for social media. These templates are designed to help you quickly create professional-looking videos tailored to your platform of choice.
2
Step 2
Add Your Personal Touch
Utilize our drag and drop tools to customize your video. Incorporate elements from our stock video library and licensed music to enhance your content and make it uniquely yours.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding Elements
Ensure your video aligns with your brand by applying your logo and colors. Our branding controls make it easy to maintain consistency across all your social media videos.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio for your social media platform. Use our social media scheduling feature to plan and share your video at the optimal time.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers creators to effortlessly generate engaging social media videos using AI, offering tools like video templates and licensed music to make professional videos quickly.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Craft compelling customer success stories with engaging AI videos to boost brand credibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create social media videos?

HeyGen offers a powerful social media video creator that allows you to make professional videos using AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts. With customizable templates and scenes, you can easily craft engaging content tailored to your brand.

What video-editing features does HeyGen provide?

HeyGen provides a range of video-editing features, including drag and drop tools, voiceover generation, and aspect-ratio resizing. These tools ensure your videos are polished and ready for any social media platform.

Can I use HeyGen for branded video ads?

Yes, HeyGen supports the creation of branded video ads with its branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and colors seamlessly. The platform also offers a stock video library and licensed music to enhance your ads.

Does HeyGen offer video templates for social media?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides a variety of video templates for social media, making it easy to produce intro videos and other content quickly. These templates are designed to be customizable, ensuring they meet your creative needs.

