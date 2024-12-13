Create Social Media Videos for Your Calendar

Effortlessly plan and create engaging videos for your social calendar with powerful Text-to-video from script capabilities.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an energetic 45-second tutorial for content creators and social media managers looking to streamline their content strategy. This video should feature dynamic visuals and an upbeat soundtrack, illustrating efficient social scheduling techniques. Emphasize the power of personalized messaging by showcasing HeyGen's "AI avatars" to deliver engaging content.
Example Prompt 2
Craft an informative 60-second segment for marketing teams and digital strategists focused on optimizing their Content Planner workflow. The video should have a sleek, modern visual design with a professional, clear voiceover. Explain how integrating video creation can elevate planning, specifically mentioning HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to add professional narration.
Example Prompt 3
Design an inspiring 30-second visual guide for aspiring influencers and personal brand builders who want to create stunning social media posts. The aesthetic should be trendy and visually appealing with a catchy background track. Illustrate how effortlessly one can start creating eye-catching content using HeyGen's diverse "Templates & scenes".
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Social Calendar Videos

Effortlessly plan, produce, and publish engaging video content for your social media calendar, ensuring a consistent and captivating online presence.

1
Step 1
Create Your Initial Video Content
Start by selecting a template from our library or use our Text-to-video from script feature to generate your foundational social media post video.
2
Step 2
Customize with Your Brand Elements
Apply your brand's unique identity to your videos using our Branding controls to maintain visual consistency across all your social channels.
3
Step 3
Optimize for Multiple Social Platforms
Use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to adapt your video content for different platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
4
Step 4
Schedule Your Content with Ease
Leverage the Content Planner to schedule your social media posts for optimal timing, ensuring your video calendar runs smoothly.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspire and uplift audiences with motivational videos

.

Craft inspiring and uplifting videos to connect with your audience, boosting engagement and positive sentiment across your social channels.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

Is HeyGen effective for creating diverse social media content?

HeyGen allows you to easily create engaging social media posts by transforming text into videos with AI avatars and voiceovers. You can leverage a variety of templates to design stunning social media posts for all your social channels.

Can HeyGen assist with preparing diverse content for my social media schedule?

Yes, HeyGen streamlines the process of creating varied video content, helping you prepare compelling social media posts rapidly. With AI avatars and customizable templates, you can generate high-quality videos optimized for different social channels, ready for your social scheduling.

What design features does HeyGen provide for stunning social media posts?

HeyGen offers powerful design features, including a wide array of templates and the ability to customize with your Brand Kit, ensuring consistency. You can also easily resize designs for various platforms to create stunning social media posts that capture attention.

How does HeyGen simplify the process of creating videos from text?

HeyGen dramatically simplifies video creation by converting your text scripts into professional videos with AI avatars and natural voiceovers. It also automatically generates subtitles, making it effortless to create high-quality social media content from a simple script.

