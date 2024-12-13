Quickly create snapshot training videos with AI

Effortlessly produce engaging snapshot videos for onboarding and product training, featuring lifelike AI avatars.

344/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a dynamic 90-second engaging snapshot training video explaining a new product feature to internal sales teams and external product users, showcasing its benefits and usage. The visual style should incorporate crisp product demonstrations using stock footage from the media library, complemented by auto-generated subtitles/captions for accessibility and a clear, instructional voiceover created via text-to-video from script.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute training video addressing common challenges for remote teams, focusing on communication best practices for global audiences. The visual style should be professional and utilize a diverse AI avatar to convey messages, with the added benefit of voiceover generation supporting multilingual presentations and subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility.
Example Prompt 3
Construct a quick 45-second snapshot training video for customer success teams, demonstrating a common troubleshooting step for a software product to existing customers. Utilize pre-built templates & scenes for rapid creation and deliver the solution concisely via text-to-video from script, ensuring the video can be easily resized for various social platforms using aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Snapshot Training Videos

Transform your training materials into engaging, concise snapshot videos with HeyGen's AI-powered tools, designed for efficient knowledge transfer.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script or Content
Begin by pasting your training script or content into HeyGen's editor. Our Text-to-video from script capability uses this text to generate the foundation of your video.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar and Voice
Enhance engagement by selecting from a diverse range of AI avatars. Pair your chosen avatar with a suitable voiceover generation to bring your script to life.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Captions
Integrate relevant visuals from our media library or upload your own. Utilize the Subtitles/captions feature to ensure your snapshot training videos are accessible and impactful.
4
Step 4
Generate and Export Your Video
Review your AI-powered snapshot video, make any final adjustments, and then use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to download it in your desired format, ready for your audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Produce Quick, Engaging Training Clips

.

Quickly generate compelling AI-powered snapshot videos for product training, onboarding, and customer success in minutes.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of AI-powered snapshot videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI Avatars and Text-to-Video technology, allowing you to transform scripts into professional, AI-powered snapshot videos efficiently. You can rapidly create engaging snapshot training videos without complex filming or editing.

What technical features contribute to engaging snapshot training videos using HeyGen?

HeyGen provides robust features like high-quality AI voiceovers, customizable AI Avatars, and a rich library of templates to make your training videos dynamic. These capabilities ensure your content, from onboarding to product training, is impactful and professional.

Does HeyGen offer auto-generated captions and multilingual voiceovers for training content?

Yes, HeyGen includes an AI Captions Generator for auto-generated captions, enhancing accessibility for your training videos. Additionally, you can create multilingual voiceovers, making your snapshot training videos effective for diverse global audiences.

Can I use AI Avatars to create impactful product training videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen's AI Avatars are perfect for delivering clear and consistent product training, acting as your AI Voice Actor. This allows you to create captivating snapshot training videos that resonate with your audience and improve knowledge retention.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo