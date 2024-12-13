Create Skill Development Videos That Engage & Educate

Empower L&D teams to create high-quality employee training videos with realistic AI Avatars for seamless talent development.

350/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 90-second how-to video explaining a complex project management technique, aimed at experienced team leads and L&D teams seeking advanced talent development resources. Utilize a dynamic, modern visual style with upbeat background music and precise text overlays, integrating HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability for efficient content creation and Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Example Prompt 2
Create a 1-minute skill development video focusing on effective communication strategies for middle managers, intended for a corporate audience looking to enhance leadership capabilities. The video should have a motivational, polished visual aesthetic with crisp audio, making use of HeyGen's extensive Media library/stock support to illustrate key concepts and a selection of Templates & scenes for a professional look.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 45-second employee training module on company compliance policies, specifically for a global workforce requiring multilingual videos. The visual and audio style should be direct and reassuring, ensuring clarity and cultural sensitivity, while utilizing HeyGen's robust Voiceover generation to deliver the message in multiple languages and Subtitles/captions for a truly inclusive learning experience.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Creating Skill Development Videos Works

Efficiently produce engaging training content and enhance employee skills with AI-powered video creation, streamlining your L&D efforts.

1
Step 1
Write Your Script
Start by outlining your training content. Craft a detailed script for your skill development video, which HeyGen can then use for seamless text-to-video generation, leveraging your planning and storyboard.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Voice
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your instructor. HeyGen's advanced AI Avatars can speak your script with natural-sounding voiceovers, making your content engaging.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your skill development video with relevant visuals from the media library and apply your company's branding controls, including custom logos and colors, using HeyGen's robust video production features.
4
Step 4
Export and Update Your Content
Once finalized, export your content in various aspect ratios for distribution. Benefit from HeyGen's effortless updates feature, ensuring your instructional videos always remain current.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspire and Uplift for Talent Development

.

Generate impactful motivational videos to foster talent development, encourage growth, and inspire your team with engaging narratives.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of training videos for L&D teams?

HeyGen empowers L&D teams to streamline their video production by leveraging an AI video generator to create professional training videos. With AI Avatars and text-to-video capabilities, you can efficiently produce engaging employee training content and make effortless updates as needed.

Can HeyGen create skill development videos that are multilingual?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to create skill development videos using AI Avatars with robust support for multilingual videos. This ensures your instructional content is accessible to a global audience through high-quality audio and video.

What features does HeyGen offer for planning your videos effectively?

HeyGen provides comprehensive features for planning your videos, including a variety of training video templates and tools for developing your script and storyboard. This helps ensure a smooth video production process from concept to completion.

Does HeyGen support the integration of screencast videos and branding?

Absolutely, HeyGen supports the seamless integration of screencast videos into your projects, enhancing instructional video content. You can also apply your brand's unique branding controls, ensuring high-quality audio and video consistently reflect your company identity.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo